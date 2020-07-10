Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

K-12 Blended E-learning Market 2020-2024 | Need for Cost-Effective Teaching Model to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the K-12 blended E-learning market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.27 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005124/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Corp., and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The need for cost-effective teaching model will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Need for cost-effective teaching model has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

K-12 blended E-learning Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

K-12 blended E-learning Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Hardware
    • Content
    • System
    • Solutions
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43632

K-12 blended E-learning Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our K-12 blended E-learning market report covers the following areas:

  • K-12 blended E-learning Market Size
  • K-12 blended E-learning Market Trends
  • K-12 blended E-learning Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies need for SCORM-compliant content as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 blended E-learning market growth during the next few years.

K-12 blended E-learning Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the K-12 blended E-learning market, including some of the vendors such as D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Corp., and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the K-12 blended E-learning market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

K-12 blended E-learning Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist K-12 blended E-learning market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the K-12 blended E-learning market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the K-12 blended E-learning market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 blended E-learning market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • System - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Impact of COVID-19 pandemic globally
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • D2L Corp.
  • Docebo Inc.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
  • Instructure Inc.
  • K12 Inc.
  • Pearson Plc
  • Promethean Ltd.
  • Providence Equity Partners LLC
  • Scholastic Corp.
  • Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:17pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Soybeans and Products- Jul 10
DJ
12:16pTruffles Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Growth in Commercial Truffle Farming to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
12:15pGTT : Half-year liquidity contract statement
GL
12:14pG4S : Security firm G4S unit settles with UK's fraud office
RE
12:12pFidelity Japan Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:11pECONOCOM : Estimated results for the first half of 2020 in line with the group's expectations
PU
12:11pFIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:09pECVV Safebuy Service Aims To Guarantee Payment Safety For Overseas Buyers
BU
12:08pSMILEDIRECTCLUB : Faces Another Challenge To Comparative Claims
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : PANDEMIC-PROOFING: Insurance may never be the same again
3CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
4NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK AG : Barclays sticks Neutral
5NIKE, INC. : NIKE : "Seams" Like Activity Giving Rise To Infringement Risk Supports Appellate Jurisdiction

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group