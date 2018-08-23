K & S : 23/8/2018 ~ K&S Corporation Limited – News Release – Appendix 4E

Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
Appendix 4E (rule 4.3(a))
Preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2018
Name of entity
Rule 4.3A
K&S Corporation Limited
(ABN 67 007 561 837)
Results for announcement to the market
$A'000
|
Revenues from ordinary activities
|
Up
|
13.2%
|
To
|
854,643
|
Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members
|
Up
|
163.1%
|
To
|
17,124
|
Basic earnings per share (cents)
|
Up
|
157.4%
|
To
|
13.9 cents
|
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share ($)
|
Up
|
5.5%
|
To
|
1.72
|
Dividends
|
Amount per security
|
Franked amount per security
|
Final dividend declared on 23 August 2018
Interim dividend paid on 4 April 2018
Total amount per share relating to the year ended 30 June 2018
Previous corresponding period - final dividend paid on 2
November 2017
* At 30% tax rate
|
2.0¢ 2.0¢ 4.0¢ 2.0¢
|
2.0¢ * 2.0¢ * 4.0¢ * 2.0¢ *
|
Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend
Date the final dividend is payable
If final dividend has it been declared
|
19 October 2018
2 November 2018
23 August 2018
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
Audit Information
The financial statements have been audited and a copy of the audit report is attached to the financial statements
Annual meeting
Place
Date Time
Approximate date the annual report will be available
K&S Corporation Limited Head Office
Cnr Boundary & Palmers Road Truganina VIC 3029
27 November 2018 2:00pm (AEDT)
10 October 2018
