K & S : 23/8/2018 ~ K&S Corporation Limited – News Release – Appendix 4E

08/23/2018 | 07:27am CEST

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

Appendix 4E (rule 4.3(a))

Preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2018

Name of entity

Rule 4.3A

K&S Corporation Limited

(ABN 67 007 561 837)

Results for announcement to the market

$A'000

Revenues from ordinary activities

Up

13.2%

To

854,643

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

Up

163.1%

To

17,124

Basic earnings per share (cents)

Up

157.4%

To

13.9 cents

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share ($)

Up

5.5%

To

1.72

Dividends

Amount per security

Franked amount per security

Final dividend declared on 23 August 2018

Interim dividend paid on 4 April 2018

Total amount per share relating to the year ended 30 June 2018

Previous corresponding period - final dividend paid on 2

November 2017

* At 30% tax rate

2.0¢ 2.0¢ 4.0¢ 2.0¢

2.0¢ * 2.0¢ * 4.0¢ * 2.0¢ *

Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend

Date the final dividend is payable

If final dividend has it been declared

19 October 2018

2 November 2018

23 August 2018

Appendix 4E Page1

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

Audit Information

The financial statements have been audited and a copy of the audit report is attached to the financial statements

Annual meeting

Place

Date Time

Approximate date the annual report will be available

K&S Corporation Limited Head Office

Cnr Boundary & Palmers Road Truganina VIC 3029

27 November 2018 2:00pm (AEDT)

10 October 2018

Sign here:

Date: 23 August 2018

Print name:

(Company Secretary) Christopher Bright

Appendix 4E Page2

Disclaimer

K & S Corporation Limited published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 05:26:01 UTC
