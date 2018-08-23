K & S : 23/8/2018 ~ K&S Corporation Limited – News Release – Appendix 4E

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

Preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2018

Name of entity

K&S Corporation Limited

(ABN 67 007 561 837)

Results for announcement to the market

$A'000

Revenues from ordinary activities Up 13.2% To 854,643 Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members Up 163.1% To 17,124 Basic earnings per share (cents) Up 157.4% To 13.9 cents Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share ($) Up 5.5% To 1.72

Dividends Amount per security Franked amount per security Final dividend declared on 23 August 2018 Interim dividend paid on 4 April 2018 Total amount per share relating to the year ended 30 June 2018 Previous corresponding period - final dividend paid on 2 November 2017 * At 30% tax rate 2.0¢ 2.0¢ 4.0¢ 2.0¢ 2.0¢ * 2.0¢ * 4.0¢ * 2.0¢ * Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend Date the final dividend is payable If final dividend has it been declared 19 October 2018 2 November 2018 23 August 2018

Audit Information

The financial statements have been audited and a copy of the audit report is attached to the financial statements

Annual meeting

Place

Date Time

Approximate date the annual report will be available

K&S Corporation Limited Head Office

Cnr Boundary & Palmers Road Truganina VIC 3029

27 November 2018 2:00pm (AEDT)

10 October 2018

Date: 23 August 2018

(Company Secretary) Christopher Bright

