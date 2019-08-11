|
K W Nelson Interior Architect : Interim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended
08/11/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
K W Nelson Interior Design and Contracting Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8411)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")
GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.
Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of K W Nelson Interior Design and Contracting Group Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
-
During the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period"), the Group's revenue decreased by approximately 33.4% to approximately HK$50.7 million from approximately HK$76.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Previous Period"). The decrease was mainly driven by the decrease in revenue from decoration projects for commercial premises. The Group's gross profit decreased to approximately HK$26.5 million for the Period from approximately HK$29.9 million for the Previous Period.
-
The Group's profit attributable to the ordinary equity shareholders decreased to approximately HK$16.1 million for the Period from approximately HK$17.9 million for the Previous Period.
-
The board of directors does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the Period (Previous Period: Nil).
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS
The board of the Directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to present the unaudited consolidated interim financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with the comparative unaudited figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Note
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
(Note)
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
4
|
27,741
|
42,693
|
50,725
|
76,109
|
Direct costs
|
|
(10,252)
|
(24,293)
|
(24,242)
|
(46,211)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
17,489
|
18,400
|
26,483
|
29,898
|
Other revenue
|
5
|
188
|
85
|
337
|
148
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
(5,022)
|
(5,442)
|
(7,688)
|
(8,578)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit from operation
|
|
12,655
|
13,043
|
19,132
|
21,468
|
Finance costs
|
|
(28)
|
-
|
(28)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before taxation
|
6
|
12,627
|
13,043
|
19,104
|
21,468
|
Income tax
|
7
|
(1,518)
|
(2,198)
|
(3,044)
|
(3,589)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
|
11,109
|
10,845
|
16,060
|
17,879
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
8
|
HK1.11 cents
|
HK1.08 cents
|
HK1.61 cents
|
HK1.79 cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 3.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
|
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
30 June
|
30 June
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
(Note)
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
11,109
|
10,845
|
16,060
|
17,879
|
Other comprehensive income for the period
|
|
|
|
|
(net of nil tax and reclassification adjustments)
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
|
|
|
|
|
profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translation of financial statements
|
|
|
|
|
of a subsidiary
|
(91)
|
(138)
|
121
|
(30)
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through
|
|
|
|
|
other comprehensive income
|
(490)
|
-
|
247
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
10,528
|
10,707
|
16,428
|
17,849
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 3.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT
OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 30 June 2019
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Note
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
10
|
3,286
|
2,842
|
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
|
14
|
7,840
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,126
|
2,842
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Contract assets
|
11
|
4,139
|
2,941
|
Trade and other receivables
|
12
|
45,579
|
59,112
|
Pledged bank deposits
|
|
8,670
|
8,670
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
83,790
|
69,149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
142,178
|
139,872
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
11
|
5,624
|
4,676
|
Trade and other payables
|
13
|
19,008
|
27,225
|
Lease liabilities
|
3(c)
|
453
|
-
|
Tax payable
|
|
3,281
|
314
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,366
|
32,215
|
|
|
|
|
Net current assets
|
|
113,812
|
107,657
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
|
124,938
|
110,499
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
3(c)
|
511
|
-
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
54
|
54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
565
|
54
|
|
|
|
|
NET ASSETS
|
|
124,373
|
110,445
|
|
|
|
|
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
Reserves
|
|
114,373
|
100,445
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
124,373
|
110,445
|
|
|
|
Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 3.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
K W Nelson Interior Architect Group Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2019 17:15:09 UTC
|
|