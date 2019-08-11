K W Nelson Interior Architect : Interim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended

Log in
0
08/11/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

K W Nelson Interior Design and Contracting Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8411)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of K W Nelson Interior Design and Contracting Group Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

1

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • During the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period"), the Group's revenue decreased by approximately 33.4% to approximately HK$50.7 million from approximately HK$76.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Previous Period"). The decrease was mainly driven by the decrease in revenue from decoration projects for commercial premises. The Group's gross profit decreased to approximately HK$26.5 million for the Period from approximately HK$29.9 million for the Previous Period.
  • The Group's profit attributable to the ordinary equity shareholders decreased to approximately HK$16.1 million for the Period from approximately HK$17.9 million for the Previous Period.
  • The board of directors does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the Period (Previous Period: Nil).

2

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

The board of the Directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to present the unaudited consolidated interim financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with the comparative unaudited figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Three months ended

Six months ended

2019

2018

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Note)

(Note)

Revenue

4

27,741

42,693

50,725

76,109

Direct costs

(10,252)

(24,293)

(24,242)

(46,211)

Gross profit

17,489

18,400

26,483

29,898

Other revenue

5

188

85

337

148

General and administrative expenses

(5,022)

(5,442)

(7,688)

(8,578)

Profit from operation

12,655

13,043

19,132

21,468

Finance costs

(28)

-

(28)

-

Profit before taxation

6

12,627

13,043

19,104

21,468

Income tax

7

(1,518)

(2,198)

(3,044)

(3,589)

Profit for the period

11,109

10,845

16,060

17,879

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted

8

HK1.11 cents

HK1.08 cents

HK1.61 cents

HK1.79 cents

Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 3.

3

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Three months ended

Six months ended

30 June

30 June

2019

2018

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Note)

(Note)

Profit for the period

11,109

10,845

16,060

17,879

Other comprehensive income for the period

(net of nil tax and reclassification adjustments)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of financial statements

of a subsidiary

(91)

(138)

121

(30)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

(490)

-

247

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

10,528

10,707

16,428

17,849

Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 3.

4

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Note)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

10

3,286

2,842

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

14

7,840

-

11,126

2,842

Current assets

Contract assets

11

4,139

2,941

Trade and other receivables

12

45,579

59,112

Pledged bank deposits

8,670

8,670

Cash and cash equivalents

83,790

69,149

142,178

139,872

Current liabilities

Contract liabilities

11

5,624

4,676

Trade and other payables

13

19,008

27,225

Lease liabilities

3(c)

453

-

Tax payable

3,281

314

28,366

32,215

Net current assets

113,812

107,657

Total assets less current liabilities

124,938

110,499

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

3(c)

511

-

Deferred tax liabilities

54

54

565

54

NET ASSETS

124,373

110,445

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

10,000

10,000

Reserves

114,373

100,445

TOTAL EQUITY

124,373

110,445

Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 3.

5

Disclaimer

K W Nelson Interior Architect Group Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2019 17:15:09 UTC
