Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

K2 Cyber Security : Partners with GuardSight to Secure Critical Web Applications and Container Workloads

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 06:01am EDT

GuardSight Expands Cybersercurity Services Portfolio with K2 Application Workload Security Platform

K2 Cyber Security, provider of the next generation in application workload protection, today announced a partnership with GuardSight, a Top 200 MSSP, cybersecurity operations as a service (SECOPS), and managed detection and response (MDR) company that serves SMBs and enterprises across the U.S.

GuardSight will offer K2’s Security Platform as a key component of its managed threat detection and response, compliance and consulting services. The partnership expands the GuardSight offering by securing its customers with web applications and container workloads against sophisticated attacks, including OWASP Top 10, memory-based, and zero-day attacks.

According to John McGloughlin, GuardSight Founder, “Our customers are increasingly moving to the cloud and we need to be able to protect their critical web applications against sophisticated attacks. With the K2 Security Platform, we can eliminate breaches due to zero-day attacks, detect attacks missed by traditional security tools including Web Application Firewalls, and dramatically reduce security costs. These capabilities are a powerful differentiator, and we’re excited to work with K2 to expand our security services for both current and future customers.”

“With more than a decade managing cybersecurity programs for SMBs and large enterprises, GuardSight offers an impressive range of technical breadth and real-world experience protecting customers against cybersecurity threats,” said Monty Venkersammy, Vice President of Channel Sales, K2 Cyber Security. “We’re pleased to welcome GuardSight as a valuable member of K2’s Partner Success Program and look forward to working with them to successfully protect their customers’ critical applications and workloads.”

About GuardSight

Established in 2009, GuardSight is an experienced provider of specialized cybersecurity management services for SMBs and large enterprises. The Company offers a wide range of detection and response, operations, compliance, assessment, and consulting services to help customers guard their critical assets and reputation against sophisticated cyber threats. GuardSight’s cybersecurity-as-a-service protection packages are managed by an elite team of experienced cybersecurity experts. GuardSight has been named a Top 200 MSSP Provider and is a DFARS/NIST 800-171 compliant company with more than a dozen accreditations from professional institutions.

About K2 Cyber Security

K2 Cyber Security delivers the Next Generation Application Workload Protection Platform to secure web applications and container workloads against sophisticated attacks including OWASP Top 10 and memory-based attacks. K2’s Platform is deployed on production servers for runtime protection of application workloads and on pen-testing / pre-production servers to identify the location of the vulnerable code in real-time. K2’s solution generates minimal false alerts, eliminates breaches due to zero-day attacks and dramatically reduces security cost. The K2 Platform can be deployed in multi-cloud or on premise and protects all applications, container workloads and Kubernetes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:38aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
06:36aWALKER & DUNLOP : Completes Sale and Subsequent Financing for Birmingham Apartments
PR
06:33aAERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:32aBurden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan | Medical Ventilators Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Prevalence Of Respiratory Disorders And Other Diseases to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
06:32aROXGOLD : Produces 32,812 Ounces in Second Quarter; Guidance Maintained
BU
06:31aMARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES : Reports $13M Annual Revenues with 89% Recurring and 13% Year over Year MRR Growth in Fourth Quarter
AQ
06:31aTRILOGY METALS : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
AQ
06:31aQUARTERHILL : Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid
AQ
06:31aGOODFOOD MARKET : Delivers Net Income and Positive EBITDA¹ for the First Time in Company History Through Continued Strong Growth and Operational Excellence
AQ
06:31aTRIMBLE : and Cityworks Introduces Real-Time Asset Management Solution for Water and Wastewater Utilities
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan is Neutral
2Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business
3TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL to cut 2,200 UK workers at Jaguar Land Rover factories, union says
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Boohoo to review British supply chain after factory allegations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group