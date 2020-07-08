K2 Cyber Security : Partners with GuardSight to Secure Critical Web Applications and Container Workloads

GuardSight Expands Cybersercurity Services Portfolio with K2 Application Workload Security Platform

K2 Cyber Security, provider of the next generation in application workload protection, today announced a partnership with GuardSight, a Top 200 MSSP, cybersecurity operations as a service (SECOPS), and managed detection and response (MDR) company that serves SMBs and enterprises across the U.S.

GuardSight will offer K2’s Security Platform as a key component of its managed threat detection and response, compliance and consulting services. The partnership expands the GuardSight offering by securing its customers with web applications and container workloads against sophisticated attacks, including OWASP Top 10, memory-based, and zero-day attacks.

According to John McGloughlin, GuardSight Founder, “Our customers are increasingly moving to the cloud and we need to be able to protect their critical web applications against sophisticated attacks. With the K2 Security Platform, we can eliminate breaches due to zero-day attacks, detect attacks missed by traditional security tools including Web Application Firewalls, and dramatically reduce security costs. These capabilities are a powerful differentiator, and we’re excited to work with K2 to expand our security services for both current and future customers.”

“With more than a decade managing cybersecurity programs for SMBs and large enterprises, GuardSight offers an impressive range of technical breadth and real-world experience protecting customers against cybersecurity threats,” said Monty Venkersammy, Vice President of Channel Sales, K2 Cyber Security. “We’re pleased to welcome GuardSight as a valuable member of K2’s Partner Success Program and look forward to working with them to successfully protect their customers’ critical applications and workloads.”

About GuardSight

Established in 2009, GuardSight is an experienced provider of specialized cybersecurity management services for SMBs and large enterprises. The Company offers a wide range of detection and response, operations, compliance, assessment, and consulting services to help customers guard their critical assets and reputation against sophisticated cyber threats. GuardSight’s cybersecurity-as-a-service protection packages are managed by an elite team of experienced cybersecurity experts. GuardSight has been named a Top 200 MSSP Provider and is a DFARS/NIST 800-171 compliant company with more than a dozen accreditations from professional institutions.

About K2 Cyber Security

K2 Cyber Security delivers the Next Generation Application Workload Protection Platform to secure web applications and container workloads against sophisticated attacks including OWASP Top 10 and memory-based attacks. K2’s Platform is deployed on production servers for runtime protection of application workloads and on pen-testing / pre-production servers to identify the location of the vulnerable code in real-time. K2’s solution generates minimal false alerts, eliminates breaches due to zero-day attacks and dramatically reduces security cost. The K2 Platform can be deployed in multi-cloud or on premise and protects all applications, container workloads and Kubernetes.

