K2 Cyber Security : and SYNNEX Corporation Sign Agreement for Distribution of K2 Security Platform

SYNNEX provides K2 Cyber Security ability to reach extensive network of channel partners

K2 Cyber Security, provider of the next generation in application workload protection, today announced that the company has signed a distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company.

Through the agreement, SYNNEX will work with K2 Cyber Security to bring the K2 Security Platform to market through its extensive network of channel partners while supporting them before and during the sale. This agreement is another milestone in K2's ongoing strategy to rapidly expand its customer footprint across the U.S.

Together with SYNNEX, K2 Cyber Security is delivering the ability to secure web applications and container workloads against sophisticated attacks, including OWASP Top 10, memory-based, and zero-day attacks. This provides significant value add to customers and helps value-added resellers differentiate their security offerings.

“K2 Cyber Security provides an innovative platform offering considerable capabilities to strengthen security infrastructure for customers,” said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX. “This is a strong addition to the array of cybersecurity products SYNNEX brings to the channel to address some of the most common threats to today’s businesses.”

Pravin Madhani, CEO and Co-Founder of K2 Cyber Security, said the agreement with SYNNEX will play a significant role in rapidly expanding its geographic reach and sales coverage across the U.S. as more companies adopt application workload security that resides on the server and addresses runtime security needs.

“Faced with an overwhelming number of false alerts, continued breaches and cyber attacks, companies need to move to application security that doesn’t depend on prior attack knowledge,” Madhani said. “SYNNEX' best-in-class distribution and logistics capabilities, combined with its cybersecurity expertise and a vast network of channel partners, make it ideal for promoting and selling our unique application workload protection on a national scale.”

To learn more about the K2 Security Platform through SYNNEX, visit synnex.com or email K2cybersecurity@synnex.com.

About K2 Cyber Security

K2 Cyber Security delivers the Next Generation Application Workload Protection Platform to secure web applications and container workloads against sophisticated attacks including OWASP Top 10 and memory-based attacks. K2’s Platform is deployed on production servers for runtime protection of application workloads and on pen-testing / pre-production servers to identify the location of the vulnerable code in real-time. K2’s solution generates minimal false alerts, eliminates breaches due to zero-day attacks and dramatically reduces security cost. The K2 Platform can be deployed in multi-cloud or on premise and protects all applications, container workloads and Kubernetes.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

