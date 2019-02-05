K2 Intelligence : Continues Global Expansion of Private Client Services Offering

K2 Intelligence, an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and
cyber defense services firm, today announced that Neil Wilson has joined
the firm’s London office as a senior director to help expand the firm’s
Private Client Services (PCS) practice. Mr. Wilson will focus on the
intersection of security and technology for high-net-worth individuals
and their families, and report to Darren Matthews, executive managing
director and head of Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for the firm.
As part of the PCS team, Mr. Wilson will also coordinate with Jordan
Arnold, executive managing director at K2 Intelligence and head of the
U.S. Private Client Services and Strategic Risk and Security practices.
Mr. Wilson joins K2 Intelligence after serving as head of IT operations
for the United Kingdom’s Royal Household, Buckingham Palace, where he
provided leadership and mission-critical service and support to senior
stakeholders, key officials, and members of the royal family for the
past 18 years. With in-depth knowledge of complex, high-profile,
government-level security infrastructure systems that support the
official duties of HM Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family, he
developed and executed strategic IT security plans, the implementation
of new technologies, and ongoing risk assessments as well as governance
and compliance reviews.
“I am delighted to welcome Neil to K2 Intelligence and the London
office. Neil’s addition broadens our firm’s EMEA practice and further
solidifies K2 Intelligence’s abilities to help clients across the
region,” said Darren Matthews, executive managing director and head of
EMEA for the firm.
“Neil brings a unique understanding of the security concerns and
sensitivities faced by high-profile clients when navigating between
public and private life while trying to protect their reputation, assets
and family,” said Jordan Arnold, executive managing director at K2
Intelligence and head of its U.S. Private Client Services and Strategic
Risk and Security practices. “Neil’s background makes him a perfect fit
for our firm as we expand our Private Client Services practice globally.”
Read more about Neil Wilson here.
K2 Intelligence’s Private Client Services practice helps high-profile
and high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and their advisors,
navigate the crossroads of opportunity and risk. As technology
continuously redefines prevailing notions of security, privacy, and
diligence, daily convenience and long-term stability hang in the
balance. Our team—including former prosecutors, law enforcement agents,
cyber experts, research analysts, and forensic accountants—has the
proven ability to help clients discreetly achieve and maintain this
balance and protect what is most important: family, assets, and
reputation. Our offerings include Cyber HouseCall®; privacy,
cybersecurity, and threat monitoring via our 24/7 Private Client
Security Operations Center (SOC); incident response; physical security
assessments; bespoke investigations; art risk advisory services; travel
security planning; and Inner Circle Due Diligence®.
About K2 Intelligence
K2 Intelligence is an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and
cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules
B. Kroll, who is credited with originating the modern corporate
investigations industry. Redefining 21st-century corporate intelligence,
the firm combines subject-matter expertise with cutting-edge technology,
bringing to bear the industry’s best multidisciplinary teams to solve
its clients’ most difficult problems.
With offices in New York, London, Madrid, Geneva, and Los Angeles, K2
Intelligence advises governments, companies, boards, and individuals in
business areas including investigations and disputes, regulatory
compliance, cyber defense, construction and real estate, strategic risk
and security, and private client services.
For more information, visit www.k2intelligence.com
