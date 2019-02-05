K2 Intelligence : Continues Global Expansion of Private Client Services Offering

Neil Wilson, Former Head of IT for Royal Household, Joins London Office

K2 Intelligence, an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm, today announced that Neil Wilson has joined the firm’s London office as a senior director to help expand the firm’s Private Client Services (PCS) practice. Mr. Wilson will focus on the intersection of security and technology for high-net-worth individuals and their families, and report to Darren Matthews, executive managing director and head of Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for the firm. As part of the PCS team, Mr. Wilson will also coordinate with Jordan Arnold, executive managing director at K2 Intelligence and head of the U.S. Private Client Services and Strategic Risk and Security practices.

Mr. Wilson joins K2 Intelligence after serving as head of IT operations for the United Kingdom’s Royal Household, Buckingham Palace, where he provided leadership and mission-critical service and support to senior stakeholders, key officials, and members of the royal family for the past 18 years. With in-depth knowledge of complex, high-profile, government-level security infrastructure systems that support the official duties of HM Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family, he developed and executed strategic IT security plans, the implementation of new technologies, and ongoing risk assessments as well as governance and compliance reviews.

“I am delighted to welcome Neil to K2 Intelligence and the London office. Neil’s addition broadens our firm’s EMEA practice and further solidifies K2 Intelligence’s abilities to help clients across the region,” said Darren Matthews, executive managing director and head of EMEA for the firm.

“Neil brings a unique understanding of the security concerns and sensitivities faced by high-profile clients when navigating between public and private life while trying to protect their reputation, assets and family,” said Jordan Arnold, executive managing director at K2 Intelligence and head of its U.S. Private Client Services and Strategic Risk and Security practices. “Neil’s background makes him a perfect fit for our firm as we expand our Private Client Services practice globally.”

K2 Intelligence’s Private Client Services practice helps high-profile and high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and their advisors, navigate the crossroads of opportunity and risk. As technology continuously redefines prevailing notions of security, privacy, and diligence, daily convenience and long-term stability hang in the balance. Our team—including former prosecutors, law enforcement agents, cyber experts, research analysts, and forensic accountants—has the proven ability to help clients discreetly achieve and maintain this balance and protect what is most important: family, assets, and reputation. Our offerings include Cyber HouseCall®; privacy, cybersecurity, and threat monitoring via our 24/7 Private Client Security Operations Center (SOC); incident response; physical security assessments; bespoke investigations; art risk advisory services; travel security planning; and Inner Circle Due Diligence®.

About K2 Intelligence

K2 Intelligence is an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, who is credited with originating the modern corporate investigations industry. Redefining 21st-century corporate intelligence, the firm combines subject-matter expertise with cutting-edge technology, bringing to bear the industry’s best multidisciplinary teams to solve its clients’ most difficult problems.

With offices in New York, London, Madrid, Geneva, and Los Angeles, K2 Intelligence advises governments, companies, boards, and individuals in business areas including investigations and disputes, regulatory compliance, cyber defense, construction and real estate, strategic risk and security, and private client services.

