KA Imaging :'s X-ray Detector Allows Any X-ray System to Be Upgraded to Dual-Energy

02/27/2020 | 03:01am EST

Canadian manufacturer is getting ready to launch Reveal™, enabling bone and tissue differentiation without motion artifacts

Canadian manufacturer KA Imaging is preparing to launch Reveal, a premium x-ray detector that upgrades any x-ray system to Dual-Energy. “Reveal is the ideal retrofit solution as it will fit into any ISO standard size tray”, explains Amol Karnick, president and CEO of KA Imaging. Thanks to this feature, the cost of implementation can be reduced to a fraction of the price: whereas conventional dual exposure dual-energy systems can cost as high as half a million dollars, KA Imaging’s Reveal can be obtained at a quarter of this price. “You can simply replace your old detector with Reveal, as it will work with any conventional portable or fixed x-ray source”, continues Amol.

The competitive pricing strategy is just one of the advantages. KAI developed a unique technology that can improve dual-energy x-ray images. Reveal is the world’s first portable digital detector capable of separating different energy levels with a single exposure. It delivers three images: traditional DR, soft tissue and bone. “Our patented technology eliminates the motion artifact problem often seen in traditional dual exposure dual-energy X-Ray imaging systems”, explains Dr. Karim S Karim, CTO at KA Imaging. According to Karim, the detector simultaneously enables DR images with very high DQE (detective quantum efficiency) allowing for low radiation exposures to the patient and excellent quality soft tissue and bone images.

The Reveal detector has been used clinically on more than 20 patients with lung cancer. The clinical trial is being held at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, Ontario and is expected to scan up to 30 patients.

Reveal is being submitted to the US FDA for clearance in 2020. Radiologists globally can learn more about Reveal at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) between March 11th to 15th at the Austria Center Vienna. KA Imaging is exhibiting at booth #G41.

ECR is one of the largest medical meetings in Europe. Canada is a featured country at this event. “We are proud that as a partner country, we are able to present Canadian technology at this year’s ECR” says Stéphane Charbonneau, Consul and Senior Trade Commissioner at the Embassy of Canada in Vienna.

Reveal detector

www.kaimaging.com


© Business Wire 2020
