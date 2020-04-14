Log in
KARE : Announces Industry Initiative for Labor Crisis, Launch Into Eleven Markets

04/14/2020 | 09:07am EDT

KARE is expanding their geographic footprint to eleven markets as they work with industry leaders and investors in Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living to solve the labor crisis.

Launched in October, 2019, KARE is a digital labor marketplace that allows Caregivers and Nurses, called HEROES, to work unfilled shifts at Senior Care and Post-Acute Care communities for a price far less than paying employee overtime or a staffing agency. KARE also allows communities to hire HEROES for full-time at no charge to expedite hiring as compared to a traditional interview and screening process.

“What we’ve created has allowed us to solve two major issues,” said Charles Turner, CEO of KARE. “Obviously, we are already save our customers thousands a month in labor cost. But more importantly we empower caregiving HEROES with quick access to extra income and autonomy.”

After a successful launch in Houston and Austin, KARE will now be expanding to Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio this week, and Atlanta, Georgia in about a month. In addition, KARE will be launching several other markets around Texas, including Beaumont, Bryan/College Station, Huntsville, Killeen, Temple and San Marcos.

With the onset of the Coronavirus, timing could not be better.

“Because of the desperate need for caregivers in this time of crisis, KARE is able to quickly help senior care communities quickly find staff to care for their residents,” added Bridget Kaselak, Chief Growth Officer for KARE. “And because of concerns about healthcare workers contributing to the spread of the virus, we have tweaked our technology to help alleviate that concern in order to be compliant with state or local restrictions.”

KARE is an industry driven initiative, funded and led by leading companies and industry leaders, including Bob Kramer, Founder of NIC, Bridge Real Estate Group, Golden Section Ventures, Sarah Thomas with Aging2.0, and from the industry’s leading operating companies, including Frontier Management, Seasons Living, Caraday Healthcare, Principal Senior Living, Benton House, Senior Housing Global Advisors, Sodalis Senior Living, and others.

“In this time of crisis, we must rethink how we acquire top talent. KARE is leading this future for our industry,” said Greg Roderick, CEO of Frontier Management.

KARE anticipates expanding into several major markets this year.


© Business Wire 2020
