KARL STORZ Introduces TELE PACK + Compact Endoscopy System

03/26/2020 | 01:43pm EDT

KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., a leader in endoscopy, imaging, and OR integration, today announced the launch of the TELE PACK + compact endoscopy system. The TELE PACK + is a portable video system that combines all of the essential components (light source, camera control unit, and display) needed to enable endoscopic diagnosis and treatment, as well as image capture and data management—making this solution ideal for outpatient sites of care.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005609/en/

The TELE PACK + portable video system combines everything needed for endoscopic diagnosis and treatment as well as image capture and data management. (Photo: Business Wire)

The TELE PACK + portable video system combines everything needed for endoscopic diagnosis and treatment as well as image capture and data management. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Patient volumes continue to transition from the hospital to outpatient sites of care,” said Monica Ambrose, Executive Director, Surgical Marketing, KARL STORZ. “The TELE PACK + was developed to effectively keep pace with and enable this procedural migration. It provides a visualization experience similar to what doctors are accustomed to in the OR, in a package designed specifically for outpatient facilities.”

The TELE PACK + enables healthcare providers to enjoy a single, standardized interface aimed to enable positive outcomes, enhance clinician and patient experience, and optimize overall costs. Clinicians benefit from the consistency of being able to use the same types of cameras, videoscopes, and instrumentation across all locations. By deploying the TELE PACK +, administrators have the opportunity to standardize across multiple specialties (ENT, Urology, Gynecology) at multiple outpatient facilities. Patients can also see, firsthand and in real-time, the same endoscopic image that the clinician is seeing. Integrated documentation and networking functionalities, enable healthcare systems, teaching institutions, and hospitals to seamlessly connect and coordinate outpatient sites of care.

“The TELE PACK + is a perfect addition to any gynecology office,” said Amy Garcia, MD, of Albuquerque, NM. “The compact design is streamlined and mobile, while the high-definition image provides the quality and visual detail I need to perform hysteroscopy in the office efficiently and safely. This is important for me and my patients.” Vijay Sharma, MD, of Jupiter, FL, echoed that sentiment, noting, “The TELE PACK + in my ENT clinic is needed to keep up with increasing demand for rapid diagnostics. The touchscreen display is easy to operate, and the image quality is quite remarkable.”

With its ease of use, portability, and clinical value, the TELE PACK + self-contained system supports outpatient sites of care. For more information regarding the TELE PACK +, please visit:

https://www.karlstorz.com/telepack.htm
https://www.karlstorznetwork1.com

About KARL STORZ

KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., is an affiliate of KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, an international leader for 75 years in reusable endoscope technology, encompassing all endoscopic specialties. Based in Tuttlingen, Germany, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG is a family-owned company that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets all its products with an emphasis on visionary design, precision craftsmanship, and clinical effectiveness. For more information, call 800-421-0837 or visit the company’s website at www.karlstorz.com.


© Business Wire 2020
