KBC Group: Results of the capital increase of KBC Group NV for the employees and effects on the transparency obligations and new address for notifications

Results of the capital increase of KBC Group NV for the employees and effects on the transparency obligations
and new address for notifications
Results of the capital increase for the employees
The traditional annual capital increase reserved for the employees of KBC Group NV and its Belgian subsidiaries had, dd. 21 December 2018, the following effects on the share capital and the amount of shares/voting rights of KBC Group NV.
- The share capital increased by 905 962,59 EUR to 1 456 980 548,26 EUR. - The total number of shares increased by 258 109 to 416 155 676 shares. The total number of voting rights also increased by 258 109 to 416 155 676.
The most recent information on the share capital and the number of shares of KBC Group NV can be consulted on www.kbc.com.
New address for notifications
Transparency legislation aims to create transparency in the shareholder structure of listed companies. To achieve this, investors in such companies are required – when certain thresholds are crossed – to inform the company concerned of their participation by means of notifications. For KBC Group NV, the statutory threshold for notifications is 3% of the total number of voting rights. Statutory thresholds of 5% and multiples thereof apply above this level.