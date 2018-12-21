Log in
KBC Group: Results of the capital increase of KBC Group NV for the employees and effects on the transparency obligations and new address for notifications

12/21/2018 | 12:01pm EST

Press release
Outside trading hours – Regulated information*

Brussels, 21 December 2018, 18h

Results of the capital increase of KBC Group NV for the employees  and effects on the transparency obligations

and new address for notifications

Results of the capital increase for the employees

The traditional annual capital increase reserved for the employees of KBC Group NV and its Belgian subsidiaries had, dd. 21 December 2018, the following effects on the share capital and the amount of shares/voting rights of KBC Group NV.

- The share capital increased by 905 962,59 EUR to 1 456 980 548,26 EUR.
- The total number of shares increased by 258 109 to 416 155 676 shares. The total number of
   voting rights also increased by 258 109 to 416 155 676.

The most recent information on the share capital and the number of shares of KBC Group NV can be consulted on www.kbc.com.

New address for notifications

Transparency legislation aims to create transparency in the shareholder structure of listed companies. To achieve this, investors in such companies are required – when certain thresholds are crossed – to inform the company concerned of their participation by means of notifications. For KBC Group NV, the statutory threshold for notifications is 3% of the total number of voting rights. Statutory thresholds of 5% and multiples thereof apply above this level.

These notifications should now be sent to our new e-mail address: notifications@kbc.com

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group
E-mail:  investor.relations@kbc.be

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group
E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be

* This press release contains information provided in compliance with European transparency legislation for listed companies. KBC Group NV is listed at NYSE Brussels.

KBC Group NV
Havenlaan 2 – 1080 Brussels
Viviane Huybrecht
General Manager, Corporate
Communication/
Spokesperson
Tel. + 32 2 429 85 45

Press Office
Tel. + 32 2 429 65 01
Tel. + 32 2 429 29 15
Fax + 32 2 429 81 60
E-mail:pressofficekbc@kbc.be

KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be

Check this document's authenticity at www.kbc.com/en/authenticity .

Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group

Attachment

logo.gif


© GlobeNewswire 2018
