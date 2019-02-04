KBC Launches New Release of High-Fidelity Analytics Technology for Optimal Operation of Energy across the Process Industries

KBC (A Yokogawa Company) today announced the release of a new
high-fidelity analytics technology, VM-MPO 6. It will allow scheduling
engineers and operators to incorporate more precise forecasts into the
decision making process, over various time horizons when dealing with
multiple time-dependent constraints, resulting in increased optimization
benefits of their energy systems.
Changes in electricity price contracts (e.g. real-time pricing, time of
use pricing, critical peak pricing), variability of natural gas prices,
and the capability of process plants to become electricity providers to
the grid while managing a wide variety of energy sources (fossil fuels,
renewables, etc.), impose unprecedented challenges to scheduling
engineers that aim to deliver the most economic dispatch of energy to
meet demand.
With this release, KBC’s first-to-market integrated optimal scheduling
and real-time optimization offering for energy systems now has seamless
integration with analytics platforms and external data analytics
services to better predict unmodelled variables. The improved forecasts
generated by these new capabilities result in users now being able to
trigger more aggressive optimal actions, realizing additional benefits
available in the system.
“Within any business decision, uncertainty exists due to time-related
assumptions,” comments Andy Howell, CEO of KBC. “We are very excited to
release VM-MPO 6 to make the process industries smarter, more real-time,
nimble and agile, and in doing so, accelerate customers’ ability to save
energy, achieve sustainability, and deliver operational excellence.”
VM-MPO 6 brings together data analytics, first principles and
multi-period constraints in a purpose-built mixed integer optimization
to continually ensure that the right decisions are made about which
generation assets to start up, shut down and where to deploy energy at
lowest economic cost. Case studies have demonstrated this new release’s
ability to improve optimization benefits by 5 per cent.
VM-MPO 6 constitutes a major upgrade of already proven technology that
enhances the industry’s leading real-time optimization technology,
Visual MESATM Energy Real-Time Optimizer (VM-ERTO) by adding
an upper decision layer where the time-sensitive variables are optimally
defined. VM-MPO benefits from enhanced connectivity between data
sources, forecasting methods, model structure and multi-period
constraint capabilities for solving at speed. This technology further
extends Yokogawa’s end-to-end portfolio of energy optimization solutions.
VM-MPO 6 is available today. To find out more please contact KBC
directly or contact your local Yokogawa affiliate.
About KBC
KBC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, is all
about excellence in the Energy and Chemical industry. We make excellence
real for our customers through the actions of our people fused with our
technology and best practices. We provide leading software and expert
services, powered by the cloud, to assure process operations achieve
their full potential. Our customers achieve operating performance that
surpasses ordinary standards, now and into the future. For more
information, visit www.kbc.global.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005012/en/