KBC Launches New Release of High-Fidelity Analytics Technology for Optimal Operation of Energy across the Process Industries

Visual MESA Multi-Period Optimizer (VM-MPO) 6 will reduce costly uncertainty in planning, scheduling and trading of energy over multiple time periods across portfolios of generation assets and different asset classes

KBC (A Yokogawa Company) today announced the release of a new high-fidelity analytics technology, VM-MPO 6. It will allow scheduling engineers and operators to incorporate more precise forecasts into the decision making process, over various time horizons when dealing with multiple time-dependent constraints, resulting in increased optimization benefits of their energy systems.

Changes in electricity price contracts (e.g. real-time pricing, time of use pricing, critical peak pricing), variability of natural gas prices, and the capability of process plants to become electricity providers to the grid while managing a wide variety of energy sources (fossil fuels, renewables, etc.), impose unprecedented challenges to scheduling engineers that aim to deliver the most economic dispatch of energy to meet demand.

With this release, KBC’s first-to-market integrated optimal scheduling and real-time optimization offering for energy systems now has seamless integration with analytics platforms and external data analytics services to better predict unmodelled variables. The improved forecasts generated by these new capabilities result in users now being able to trigger more aggressive optimal actions, realizing additional benefits available in the system.

“Within any business decision, uncertainty exists due to time-related assumptions,” comments Andy Howell, CEO of KBC. “We are very excited to release VM-MPO 6 to make the process industries smarter, more real-time, nimble and agile, and in doing so, accelerate customers’ ability to save energy, achieve sustainability, and deliver operational excellence.”

VM-MPO 6 brings together data analytics, first principles and multi-period constraints in a purpose-built mixed integer optimization to continually ensure that the right decisions are made about which generation assets to start up, shut down and where to deploy energy at lowest economic cost. Case studies have demonstrated this new release’s ability to improve optimization benefits by 5 per cent.

VM-MPO 6 constitutes a major upgrade of already proven technology that enhances the industry’s leading real-time optimization technology, Visual MESATM Energy Real-Time Optimizer (VM-ERTO) by adding an upper decision layer where the time-sensitive variables are optimally defined. VM-MPO benefits from enhanced connectivity between data sources, forecasting methods, model structure and multi-period constraint capabilities for solving at speed. This technology further extends Yokogawa’s end-to-end portfolio of energy optimization solutions.

VM-MPO 6 is available today. To find out more please contact KBC directly or contact your local Yokogawa affiliate.

About KBC

KBC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, is all about excellence in the Energy and Chemical industry. We make excellence real for our customers through the actions of our people fused with our technology and best practices. We provide leading software and expert services, powered by the cloud, to assure process operations achieve their full potential. Our customers achieve operating performance that surpasses ordinary standards, now and into the future. For more information, visit www.kbc.global.

