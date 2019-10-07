Log in
KBKG Tax Specialty Firm Hires Alex Martin to Lead New Transfer Pricing Practice for Cross-border Businesses

10/07/2019 | 07:05am EDT

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Nationwide tax specialty firm KBKG announced the hiring of Alex Martin as Principal and leader of the firm's new Transfer Pricing practice. Alex comes with over 22 years of full-time, international transfer pricing experience working in Washington, D.C.; Melbourne, Australia; and Detroit, Michigan where he resides currently.

Alex Martin of KBKG

Transfer pricing is the cross-border pricing of goods, royalties, services, and loans that drives how much income tax a multinational company pays by country. With Alex at the helm, KBKG will assist U.S. and international companies in establishing, documenting, and defending transfer pricing practices for the IRS and international tax authorities.

Alex has been a transfer pricing economist for his entire career, working for a Big-4 firm, middle-market firm, and through his independent transfer pricing consultancy. As a director at a Big-4 firm, he received the Chairman's Award and Coach of the Year recognition for building a Detroit-based transfer pricing practice.

Prior to joining KBKG, his team was named one of the world's leading transfer pricing consultancies by International Tax Review for three years in a row. Alex was also featured in Accounting Today for instituting an innovative approach to partnering with professional service firms, including training and development of transfer pricing programs.

When asked what the addition of Alex means for KBKG and the future of the firm, Greg Kniss, Managing Principal remarked, "Alex's US and global transfer pricing expertise broadens the scope of our tax specialty services provided to both US and international clients. While transfer pricing can be a highly contentious tax issue for multinationals, Alex has the experience to deliver practical savings strategies for companies competing internationally. Through his unique expertise in this space, Alex will be an invaluable asset to the businesses and CPA firms we support."

About KBKG:

Established in 1999 with offices across the US, KBKG provides turn-key tax solutions including research and development tax credits, cost segregation, transfer pricing, green building tax incentives, and more to CPAs and businesses nationwide.

Contact us for more information at https://www.kbkg.com/contact-us.

News Source: KBKG

Related link: https://www.kbkg.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/kbkg-tax-specialty-firm-hires-alex-martin-to-lead-new-transfer-pricing-practice-for-cross-border-businesses/
