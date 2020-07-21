Log in
KBRA Added to Comdex Calculation

07/21/2020 | 09:57am EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce that effective June 2020, we have been added to the Comdex financial ranking and now appear in Ebix VitalSigns.

This is yet another milestone for our insurance vertical as it helps solidify our place among rating agency peers. KBRA began providing Insurance Financial Strength Ratings to the market in 2016. Inclusion in Comdex/VitalSigns will further bolster our rating presence in the Life market as we continue to provide a fresh approach to credit ratings for this and all markets we serve.

To learn more about KBRA or for complimentary access to all research and reports please visit www.kbra.com .

Business Development Contact:
Tina Bukow, Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-2368
tbukow@kbra.com

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered as an NRSRO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

About Ebix

With 50+ offices across 5 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, the Company’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world.

Through its various SaaS-based software platforms, Ebix employs thousands of domain-specific technology professionals to provide products, support, and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com .


© Business Wire 2020
