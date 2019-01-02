KBRA Affirms AA+ Rating with a Stable Outlook for Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. and Assigns AA+ Rating with Stable Outlook for Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) affirms the insurance financial strength
rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook of Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.
(AGM). At the same time, KBRA assigns an insurance financial strength
rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook of Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc
(AGE).
|
Affirmed
|
|
Insurance Financial Strength Rating
|
|
Outlook
|
Assured Guaranty Corp.
|
|
AA+
|
|
Stable
|
Assigned
|
|
Insurance Financial Strength Rating
|
|
Outlook
|
Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc
|
|
AA+
|
|
Stable
AGM’s rating reflects its substantial claims paying resources, skilled
management team and ability to withstand KBRA’s stress scenario losses
as applied across the company’s insured portfolio.
KBRA considers AGE’s financial position strong due to a combination of
intragroup reinsurance and support arrangements, which serve to bolster
the company’s stand-alone capital base and are a key element of AGE’s
rating. AGE also benefits from direct administrative involvement of its
parent through enterprise risk management, information technology,
finance and credit functions.
AGM and AGE benefit from a proven management team and a well-developed
governance framework.
Please click here
to access the report.
KBRA’s rating assessment is based on KBRA’s Financial
Guaranty Global Rating Methodology.
