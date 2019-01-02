KBRA Affirms AA+ Rating with a Stable Outlook for Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. and Assigns AA+ Rating with Stable Outlook for Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) affirms the insurance financial strength rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook of Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AGM). At the same time, KBRA assigns an insurance financial strength rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook of Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (AGE).

Affirmed Insurance Financial Strength Rating Outlook Assured Guaranty Corp. AA+ Stable Assigned Insurance Financial Strength Rating Outlook Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc AA+ Stable

AGM’s rating reflects its substantial claims paying resources, skilled management team and ability to withstand KBRA’s stress scenario losses as applied across the company’s insured portfolio.

KBRA considers AGE’s financial position strong due to a combination of intragroup reinsurance and support arrangements, which serve to bolster the company’s stand-alone capital base and are a key element of AGE’s rating. AGE also benefits from direct administrative involvement of its parent through enterprise risk management, information technology, finance and credit functions.

AGM and AGE benefit from a proven management team and a well-developed governance framework.

KBRA’s rating assessment is based on KBRA’s Financial Guaranty Global Rating Methodology.

