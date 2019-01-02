Log in
KBRA Affirms AA+ Rating with a Stable Outlook for Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. and Assigns AA+ Rating with Stable Outlook for Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc

01/02/2019 | 06:20pm CET

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) affirms the insurance financial strength rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook of Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AGM). At the same time, KBRA assigns an insurance financial strength rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook of Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (AGE).

Affirmed   Insurance Financial Strength Rating   Outlook
Assured Guaranty Corp.   AA+   Stable
Assigned   Insurance Financial Strength Rating   Outlook
Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc   AA+   Stable

AGM’s rating reflects its substantial claims paying resources, skilled management team and ability to withstand KBRA’s stress scenario losses as applied across the company’s insured portfolio.

KBRA considers AGE’s financial position strong due to a combination of intragroup reinsurance and support arrangements, which serve to bolster the company’s stand-alone capital base and are a key element of AGE’s rating. AGE also benefits from direct administrative involvement of its parent through enterprise risk management, information technology, finance and credit functions.

AGM and AGE benefit from a proven management team and a well-developed governance framework.

Please click here to access the report.

KBRA’s rating assessment is based on KBRA’s Financial Guaranty Global Rating Methodology.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
