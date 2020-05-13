KBRA Announcement on the Passing of Alan Anders

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved friend, Alan Anders, who served as the Deputy Director for Financing Policy and Coordination within the New York City Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget. According to a statement from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Anders passed away following a months-long illness unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was 71.

“Alan Anders was a legendary figure in public finance and it was an honor to have worked with him,” Karen Daly, Head of Public Finance and Financial Guaranty Ratings at KBRA said. “Aside from his remarkable achievements in the municipal bond space, he was a spirited individual who will be missed.”

Anders was responsible for New York City’s bond financing program and spearheaded the issuance of hundreds of billions of dollars in municipal bonds. “These funds support building and improving schools, parks, affordable housing, fire and police stations, and other critical infrastructure that keeps the City running,” according to de Blasio.

“Under Alan’s leadership, the City’s bond financing program was widely acknowledged as one of the most innovative and successful programs in the country, contributing to the City’s long-term capital strategy and fiscal stability,” de Blasio said.

KBRA’s thoughts are with the Anders family, friends, and colleagues.

