KBRA Announcement on the Passing of Alan Anders

05/13/2020 | 09:20pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved friend, Alan Anders, who served as the Deputy Director for Financing Policy and Coordination within the New York City Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget. According to a statement from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Anders passed away following a months-long illness unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was 71.

“Alan Anders was a legendary figure in public finance and it was an honor to have worked with him,” Karen Daly, Head of Public Finance and Financial Guaranty Ratings at KBRA said. “Aside from his remarkable achievements in the municipal bond space, he was a spirited individual who will be missed.”

Anders was responsible for New York City’s bond financing program and spearheaded the issuance of hundreds of billions of dollars in municipal bonds. “These funds support building and improving schools, parks, affordable housing, fire and police stations, and other critical infrastructure that keeps the City running,” according to de Blasio.

“Under Alan’s leadership, the City’s bond financing program was widely acknowledged as one of the most innovative and successful programs in the country, contributing to the City’s long-term capital strategy and fiscal stability,” de Blasio said.

KBRA’s thoughts are with the Anders family, friends, and colleagues.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered as an NRSRO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
