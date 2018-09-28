Log in
KBRA Announces the Addition of Mark Baker as Senior Advisor of Business Development

09/28/2018 | 08:04pm CEST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the appointment of Mark Baker to the role of Senior Advisor supporting senior management growth initiatives.

Prior to joining KBRA, Mark was a Founding Partner at Shorebridge Capital Partners, LLC, an alternative focused investment and merchant bank and was responsible for senior client relationships across a broad spectrum of alternative managers and select direct offerings. Previously, he was Treasurer and Head of Capital Markets for HSBC Bermuda where he was responsible for managing the balance sheet and directing the trading and sales groups. In addition to his Capital Markets role, Baker was a member of HSBC Bermuda’s Senior Executive Management committee that guided the direction of the overall institutional strategy for the bank. Prior to that, Mark was Managing Director and Head of Business Development for HSBC Global Markets Americas. Baker spearheaded the reorganization of management teams between Global Markets, Corporate Banking and Private Banking divisions resulting in strong client focused P&L alignment. He began his career at Merrill Lynch where he was an early member of the Global Fixed Income client development team.

Baker holds a BS from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a Master of International Management degree from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. He also attended the Harvard Business School Executive Education program. Mark is active in numerous civic and social organizations and serves as a Board Member of the Sean Reilly Traumatic Brain Injury Fund.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2018
