KBRA Announces the Addition of Mark Baker as Senior Advisor of Business Development

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the appointment of Mark Baker
to the role of Senior Advisor supporting senior management growth
initiatives.
Prior to joining KBRA, Mark was a Founding Partner at Shorebridge
Capital Partners, LLC, an alternative focused investment and merchant
bank and was responsible for senior client relationships across a broad
spectrum of alternative managers and select direct offerings.
Previously, he was Treasurer and Head of Capital Markets for HSBC
Bermuda where he was responsible for managing the balance sheet and
directing the trading and sales groups. In addition to his Capital
Markets role, Baker was a member of HSBC Bermuda’s Senior Executive
Management committee that guided the direction of the overall
institutional strategy for the bank. Prior to that, Mark was Managing
Director and Head of Business Development for HSBC Global Markets
Americas. Baker spearheaded the reorganization of management teams
between Global Markets, Corporate Banking and Private Banking divisions
resulting in strong client focused P&L alignment. He began his career at
Merrill Lynch where he was an early member of the Global Fixed Income
client development team.
Baker holds a BS from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a Master of
International Management degree from the Thunderbird School of Global
Management. He also attended the Harvard Business School Executive
Education program. Mark is active in numerous civic and social
organizations and serves as a Board Member of the Sean Reilly Traumatic
Brain Injury Fund.
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005528/en/