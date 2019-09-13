KBRA Assigns A/K1 Ratings to the Republic of Poland

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns long-term issuer ratings of A to the Republic of Poland. KBRA also assigns short-term issuer ratings of K1 to the sovereign. The long-term ratings carry a Stable Outlook. The sovereign credit report is available here.

Ratings Rating Outlook Action Foreign Currency Sovereign Rating—Long Term A* Stable Assigned Local Currency Sovereign Rating—Long Term A* Stable Assigned Foreign Currency Sovereign Rating—Short Term K1* Assigned Local Currency Sovereign Rating—Short Term K1* Assigned

Main credit support factors:

Poland’s European Union (EU) membership, location, size, and attractiveness as an investment destination support its deepening integration within the economic bloc and the country’s economic development. Poland has been a recipient of significant EU Structural and Cohesion Funding that has helped underpin its strong growth performance. EU membership has also been meaningful to Poland’s strides in developing its institutional capacity, also growth positive.

Poland’s income convergence towards the EU, as reflected in GDP per capita growth, has outpaced all other Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) member states since accession, bolstering support for the EU and showcasing the gains from Poland’s membership of the economic union.

A sound policy environment supports macroeconomic stability. Poland’s fiscal framework is underpinned by national budget rules, including debt ceilings and contained budget deficits. Its credible monetary policy framework and flexible exchange rate regime allow the economy to weather shocks.

Main credit concerns:

Poland has a relatively large external debt burden (109% of current account receipts (CARs) in 2018) and elevated debt service ratio (18.7%). This includes nonresident holdings of zloty-denominated government securities (25% of total) and a large percentage of intercompany-related debt. Concerns are mitigated by Poland’s sizeable official foreign reserve holdings, access to market funding and modest current account deficits.

Concerns over the rule of law and government interference in the judiciary and civil service led the European Commission (EC) to launch infringement proceedings against Poland. While KBRA believes the risk of financial sanctions, the loss of EU voting rights or impact upon future funding is on balance contained if no resolution is found, concerns over the weaker institutional environment do exist.

Poland’s ability to sustain strong economic growth could be constrained by demographic pressures, a possible slowdown in net migration flows, and lower funding from the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).

KBRA’s sovereign ratings of the Republic of Poland reflect the large size and resilient nature of the Polish economy, the stable macroeconomic environment, a sound monetary and fiscal framework, EU membership, strong financing flexibility and well-performing financial sector. The ratings are constrained by lower income levels compared to other A rated peers, a relatively high external debt burden and the gradual erosion of institutional strength under the PiS government, which could have an impact on future growth and investment prospects.

The ratings are based on KBRA's Sovereigns Rating Methodology published on 11 May 2017.

