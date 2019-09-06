KBRA Assigns AA Rating and Stable Outlook to Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Airport Facilities Revenue Bonds Series 2019A

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA and Stable Outlook to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Airport Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A (AMT) of the City of Orlando, Florida.
|
Issuer: Greater Orlando Aviation Authority
|
Assigned
|
Rating
|
Outlook
|
Airport Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A
(AMT) of the City of Orlando, Florida
|
AA
|
Stable
Full report will be forthcoming.
