KBRA Assigns AA Rating and Stable Outlook to Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Airport Facilities Revenue Bonds Series 2019A

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA and Stable Outlook to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Airport Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A (AMT) of the City of Orlando, Florida.

Issuer: Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Assigned Rating Outlook Airport Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A

(AMT) of the City of Orlando, Florida AA Stable

Full report will be forthcoming.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005468/en/