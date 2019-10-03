Log in
KBRA Assigns AA+ Rating and Stable Outlook to North Slope Borough, Alaska General Obligation Bonds Series 2019A and 2019B

10/03/2019 | 06:03pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA+ and Stable Outlook to the North Slope Borough, Alaska General Obligation Bonds, Series 2019A (General Purpose) and General Obligation Bonds, Series 2019B (Schools). KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AA+ and Stable Outlook on the Borough’s outstanding General Obligation Bonds.

Issuer: North Slope Borough, Alaska

Assigned

Rating

Outlook

General Obligation Bonds,
Series 2019A (General Purpose)

AA+

Stable

General Obligation Bonds,
Series 2019B (Schools)

AA+

Stable

Affirmed

Rating

Outlook

General Obligation Bonds

AA+

Stable

Detailed report to follow.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
