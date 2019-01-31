KBRA Assigns AA- and Stable Outlook to Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board Farebox Revenue Bonds, 2019 Series A

On January 28, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a
long-term rating of AA- and Stable Outlook to Peninsula Corridor Joint
Powers Board (JPB) Farebox Revenue Bonds, 2019 Series A. JPB is the
governing body of Caltrain, a commuter rail system serving the San
Francisco Peninsula and Santa Clara County.
|
|
Issuer: Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board
|
Assigned
|
|
|
Rating
|
|
|
Outlook
|
Farebox Revenue Bonds, 2019 Series A
|
|
|
AA-
|
|
|
Stable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The rating action is based on KBRA’s U.S.
Public Toll Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels Rating Methodology and
an assessment of the following five key rating determinants identified
therein:
-
Size and Scope of Operations
-
Demand Assessment
-
Management/Regulatory Framework
-
Financial Profile
-
Security Provisions
To access the full report, click here.
CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download
the iOS App
YouTube
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005718/en/