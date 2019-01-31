Log in
KBRA Assigns AA- and Stable Outlook to Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board Farebox Revenue Bonds, 2019 Series A

01/31/2019 | 12:18pm EST

On January 28, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA- and Stable Outlook to Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board (JPB) Farebox Revenue Bonds, 2019 Series A. JPB is the governing body of Caltrain, a commuter rail system serving the San Francisco Peninsula and Santa Clara County.

 
Issuer: Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board
Assigned     Rating     Outlook
Farebox Revenue Bonds, 2019 Series A     AA-     Stable
       

The rating action is based on KBRA’s U.S. Public Toll Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels Rating Methodology and an assessment of the following five key rating determinants identified therein:

  • Size and Scope of Operations
  • Demand Assessment
  • Management/Regulatory Framework
  • Financial Profile
  • Security Provisions

To access the full report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
