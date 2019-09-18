Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns AAA Long-Term Rating and Stable Outlook to TriMet's Senior Lien Payroll Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A and Series 2019B (Federally Taxable)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AAA with a Stable Outlook to the Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon’s (TriMet) Senior Lien Payroll Tax Revenue Bonds Series 2019A and Series 2019B (Federally Taxable).

Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AAA with a Stable Outlook on the Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon’s outstanding Senior Lien Payroll Tax Revenue Bonds.

This rating affirmation is based on KBRA’s U.S. Special Tax Revenue Bond Rating Methodology.

Issuer: Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon (TriMet)

Assigned

Rating

Outlook

Senior Lien Payroll Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A

AAA

Stable

Senior Lien Payroll Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2019B
(Federally Taxable)

AAA

Stable

Affirmed

Rating

Outlook

Senior Lien Payroll Tax Revenue Bonds

AAA

Stable

A report will be forthcoming.

CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:42pECOLAB : Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for September 25, 2019 | Ecolab
PU
06:41pHMS NETWORKS : Releases an Ewon Connector Module for Ignition 8
PR
06:38pALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Sale of shares by a co-founder of Couche-Tard
PR
06:37pMEGA VIEW DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Issues Shares for Debt
AQ
06:37pTONGCHENG ELONG : 2019 interim report
PU
06:36pAT&T, Dish not in talks over DirecTV deal
RE
06:34pALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
06:32pLOJAS AMERICANAS : 18/set - Notice to the Market - 09/18/19
PU
06:27pHAILAN : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
06:27pUNITED STRENGTH POWER : (1) very substantial acquisition and connected transaction - acquisition of the target company involving issue of consideration shares under specific cs mandate; (2) very substantial acquisition and connected transaction; (3) continuing connected transactions and connected transactions; (4) reverse takeover involving a new listing application; (5) placing under specific placing mandate; and (6) appointment of independent financial adviser
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French power output down 8% as workers strike over restructuri..
2DISH NETWORK CORPORATION : AT&T, Dish not in talks over DirecTV deal
3OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC : BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BE..
4ARSENAL ENERGY INC : ARSENAL ENERGY : Prairie Provident Resources Announces Significant Incremental Reserves B..
5LOJAS AMERICANAS SA : LOJAS AMERICANAS : 18/set - Notice to the Market - 09/18/19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group