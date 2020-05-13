Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns AAA Rating and Stable Outlook to State of Ohio General Obligation Highway Capital Improvement Bonds Series W

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 06:54pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AAA with a Stable Outlook to the State of Ohio General Obligation Highway Capital Improvement Bonds Series W. KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AAA and Stable Outlook on the General Obligation Highway Capital Improvement Series V.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here. A rating report will follow.

Key Credit Considerations

KBRA continues to monitor the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 virus on the Special Tax and State GO sectors. Please refer to KBRA’s ongoing research on the topic here for more information.

The rating level reflects the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives:

  • Debt service coverage is very favorable at approximately 20.0x and is expected to improve following the increase to the motor vehicle gasoline tax effective July 1, 2019.
  • The bonds enjoy the general obligation pledge of the State and additional credit protection from the pledged highway revenues, which puts them in a position senior to GO bondholders.

Credit Challenges:

  • Certain economic indicators have lagged national averages over the longer term, notably population and job growth. Should this divergence from national averages widen, it could develop into a rating consideration.

Rating Sensitivities

Upgrade:

  • Not applicable for a AAA rating.

Downgrade:

  • Significant deterioration in economic performance or a more pronounced and negative divergence from U.S. average indicators.

ESG Considerations

When relevant to credit, ESG factors are incorporated into the credit analysis in the same manner as all other credit-relevant factors. Among the ESG factors that have impact on this rating analysis are:

  • Discussions in RD 1 reflect Governance Factors. KBRA has examined the following areas for this credit: management structure, revenue raising flexibility, financial monitoring, and long-term planning.
  • Discussions in RD 3 reflect Social Factors. KBRA has examined the following areas for this credit: trends in population, education, income, poverty levels, employment, unemployment, gross state product and the potential impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

More information on ESG Considerations for the Public Finance sector can be found here.

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered as an NRSRO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:24pGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces 2020 First Quarter Results
BU
07:23pHornbeck Offshore Announces Launch Of Solicitation Of Votes On Comprehensive Prepackaged Restructuring Transaction With The Support Of The Requisite Majorities Of The Voting Creditors In-Hand
PR
07:19pGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Announces Pricing Of $600 Million Of Senior Notes
PR
07:15pAMAZON COM : AWS Announces Major Enhancements to Amazon Macie
BU
07:15pTamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Reports Voting Results of 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
NE
07:13pALEXCO RESOURCE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:10pCALTEX AUSTRALIA : Refiner Margin Update (April 2020)
PU
07:10pBorder restrictions cause major drop in visitor arrivals
PU
07:10pNZ citizens migrating home in record numbers
PU
07:05pVIVA ENERGY : SRO Assessment UpdateOpens in a new Window
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
2RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : supporting WA jobs as COVID-19 recovery phase ramps up
3COSTAR GROUP, INC. : COSTAR : Agrees to Acquire Ten-X Commercial, the Leading Digital Auction Platform for Com..
4Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Technavio Evaluates the Impact of the Low Cost of Ownership and Partnerships..
5ERS electronic Adds PRIME 200 to their AirCool® Thermal Chuck Family

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group