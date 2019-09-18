KBRA Assigns AAA and Stable Outlook to San Diego USD 2019 General Obligation Bonds

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AAA with a Stable Outlook to the San Diego Unified School District, CA:
2019 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2012, Series K-1, Series K-2, and Series L)
2019 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2018, Series C-1 and Series C-2)
KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AAA and Stable Outlook on the District’s:
2016 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2018, Series J-2)
2016 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) Series R-1
2016 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) Series R-5
2016 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2008, Series I)
2016 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2012, Series G Bonds)
2016 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds (Election of 2012, Series F Bonds)
Issuer: San Diego Unified School District, CA
|
Assigned
|
Rating
|
Outlook
|
2019 General Obligation Bonds
(Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds)
(Election of 2012, Series K-1, Series K-2 and Series L)
|
AAA
|
Stable
|
2019 General Obligation Bonds
(Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds)
(Election of 2018, Series C-1 and Series C-2)
|
AAA
|
Stable
|
Affirmed
|
Rating
|
Outlook
|
2016 General Obligation Bonds
(Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds)
(Election of 2008, Series J-2)
|
AAA
|
Stable
|
2016 General Obligation Refunding Bonds
(Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds)
Series SR-1
|
AAA
|
Stable
|
2016 General Obligation Refunding Bonds
(Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds)
Series R-5
|
AAA
|
Stable
|
2016 General Obligation Bonds
(Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds)
(Election of 2008, Series I)
|
AAA
|
Stable
|
2016 General Obligation Bonds
(Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds)
(Election of 2012, Series G Bonds)
|
AAA
|
Stable
|
2016 General Obligation Bonds
(Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds)
(Election of 2012, Series F Bonds)
|
AAA
|
Stable
Detailed report will be forthcoming.
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.
