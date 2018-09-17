KBRA Assigns AAAkf Fund Rating to the State of Georgia Secure Deposit Program

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns an AAAkf Fund Rating to the
State of Georgia Secure Deposit Program (SDP). The AAAkf rating reflects
the State of Georgia Secure Deposit Program’s Primary Quantitative
Rating (PQR) as measured by the KBRA Funds Credit Quality Rating Matrix,
which is based on the credit strength of the participants in the
program, the levels of pledged collateral, and the collateral
eligibility requirements, as well as the contingent liability all
covered depositaries in the program must agree to prior to be admitted
into the program. Additionally, the fund rating is influenced by the
results of the qualitative assessment of the program manager, the Office
of the State Treasurer. The Qualitative Shadow Rating (QSR) for the
program was found to be strong.
The State of Georgia Secure Deposit Program was adopted in April 2017
and implemented on July 1, 2017 to provide capital relief for
participating banks while providing security for public deposits. Most
U.S. states have similar programs to achieve these goals. Without the
SDP, banks are required to post collateral equal to 110% of public
deposits. Banks participating in the SDP are able to reduce the amount
of collateral required in exchange for entering into a contingent
guarantee among all banks in the pool.
Eligible collateral, FDIC insurance, and the contingent guarantee pledge
pool provide security for public deposits in the SDP. Eligible
collateral includes Treasuries, Agencies, SBA Pass-throughs, some Agency
MBS, GA municipal bonds rated at least BBB, out of state municipal bonds
rated at least A and subject to a 25% limit, certain approved
state-issued private placements, and letters of credit from the FHLB.
The contingent guarantee ensures that any shortfall is backstopped by
the remaining participating banks.
The Office of the State Treasurer and State Depository Board maintain
overall oversight and responsibility for administering the SDP. Banks
participating in the SDP are required to submit monthly electronic
reports, which are posted on the dedicated website sdp.azurewebsites.us.
Related Publication: (available at www.kbra.com)
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download
the iOS App
YouTube
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005544/en/