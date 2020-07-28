Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns B+ Issuer Rating to Hawaiian Holdings Inc. and Hawaiian Airlines Inc. and A and BBB Preliminary Ratings to HA 2020-1 Class A and B Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates (EETC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns issuer ratings of B+ with a Negative Outlook to Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. and its direct wholly owned subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. (collectively “Hawaiian” or “HA”). KBRA also assigns an A rating to Hawaiian’s proposed pass-through trust series 2020-1 $217.0 million Class A certificates due September 2027 and BBB to $45.0 million Class B certificates due September 2025, with a Negative Outlook.

The credit ratings for Hawaiian reflect our expectation that the company has sufficient level of liquidity to manage through the COVID-19 crisis. HA entered the crisis from a strong liquidity position and with modest level of near-term debt maturities. The company has taken aggressive steps to preserve liquidity by suspending dividends and share repurchase programs, deferring non-aircraft capex, delaying payments to suppliers and deferring maintenance on aircraft. The ratings are further supported by the company’s strong position in the Hawaiian interisland travel market, demonstrated track record of stable operating performance and recent fleet renewal. Credit negatives include company’s geographic concentration and its reliance on demand for leisure travel to the Hawaiian Islands. The company’s small size, unionized workforce and diminishing access to external capital compared to its much larger U.S. peers are additional limiting factors. The Negative Outlook primarily reflects our expectations for slower recovery in demand such that HA’s credit metrics will be outside its historic levels for the next 18-24 months.

The preliminary A and BBB ratings for Class A and Class B Certificates, respectively, reflect KBRA’s expected loss simulation, the issuer rating of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., the legal protection provided under Section 1110 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (“Section 1110”) and the underlying good-quality aircraft collateral pool as well as the pool’s significant importance to HA’s operations, which support a high likelihood of affirmation in the case of bankruptcy or restructuring of HA. The ratings also take into account the priority of payments for the senior and subordinated certificates, the payment-in-kind (“PIK”) feature of up to three semi-annual interest payments (which have been put in place in lieu of a liquidity facility) and the other EETC structural protections available to the certificate holders. The Negative Outlook captures the current uncertainty of aircraft values and weak secondary market demand.

Click here to view the report on Hawaiian Airlines and click here to view the report on HA 2020-1 Class A and B Certificates. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form located here and here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered as an NRSRO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:41pModerna pitches virus vaccine at around $50-$60 per course - FT
RE
05:40pALARIS ROYALTY CORP. : Releases Q2 2020 Financial Results
AQ
05:40pTIMBERLAND BANCORP : Announces Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings
AQ
05:39pEL PASO ELECTRIC : Declares Stub Period Dividend
BU
05:37pAMGEN INC : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05:36pENGIE : Conference Call Invitation 1H20
PU
05:36pEUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : First Half 2020 Results
BU
05:36pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Ideanomics (IDEX) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action and Important Deadline, Urges Investors Who Suffered $250k+ Losses to Contact Firm Now
GL
05:35pCanadian Palladium Completes Sale of Turner Lake Project
NE
05:33pTIFFANY & CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Wirecard Was Fined By Visa, Mastercard -- WSJ
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : 1st Half Operating Profit Missed But..
3INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
4II-VI INCORPORATED : II-VI Incorporated to Webcast FY 2020 Fourth-Quarter Conference Call
5MCPHY ENERGY : ACTIVITY FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020: a strong commercial dynamic despite the Covid-19 crisis, c..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group