KBRA Assigns BBB Issuer Rating for South Street Securities, LLC

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns an issuer rating of BBB and
short-term issuer rating of K2 for South Street Securities, LLC (“SSS”
or “the Firm”), an SEC registered broker dealer headquartered in New
York, NY, with a nearly exclusive focus on repo business. The Outlook
for the long-term issuer rating is Stable.
A wholly-owned subsidiary of South Street Securities Holdings, Inc., SSS
is a repo-centric broker-dealer firm founded in 2001 by an experienced
group of executives who previously ran repo operations for a money
center bank. SSS is governed by formal operating agreements with
specific limitations and wind-down provisions and is considered
bankruptcy remote from all other affiliated entities. Additionally, the
Firm is the only repo-centric FICC member with Tier 1 netting rights.
SSS operates a matched repo book which totaled approximately $35 billion
as of June 30, 2018, and recently reflected approximately 35 active
counterparties. SSS’ repo book is backed mainly by U.S. government
treasury and agency securities. KBRA notes that the vast majority of the
Firm’s transactions are cleared through tri-party at Bank of New York or
the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation.
The assigned ratings for South Street Securities, LLC reflect the
strength of the Firm’s management team with noted expertise in
developing and managing all aspects of a repo-oriented operation, as
well as the strength of its board of directors, which includes a number
of experienced and well-connected Wall Street veterans. KBRA considers
risk management to be very comprehensive due, in part, to the operating
agreements that provide stringent guidelines for various risk measures.
Operational infrastructure, including the single-entry front-to-back
trading platform is considered best in class.
Owing to the typically thin margins realized in the repo business,
particularly those collateralized by government securities, earnings
power for SSS is considered somewhat muted as compared to more
traditional securities firms. Despite lower net interest income, returns
have been enhanced due to the significant amount of balance sheet
leverage. In this regard, SSS has consistently operated with reported
assets representing in excess of 175x of its equity base. However,
considered in the context of the excess net collateral haircuts that
emerge through the Firm’s business activities, the analytically more
relevant “adjusted” leverage, inclusive of this de facto buffer, scales
to an approximately 60x measure, which KBRA considers palatable given
the low risk nature of the business lines of SSS. Further, the Firm’s
liquidation value approach to capital management, inclusive of wind-down
expense, is considered adequate given the low-risk nature and structure
of the balance sheet. Given the collateral backing the repo book,
liquidity is considered very strong, supported in part, by daily
management of funding gap, which is actively hedged through various
futures contracts.
As noted, the Outlook for the issuer rating is Stable and reflects
KBRA’s view of consistent performance and operation over the medium
term. Drivers of a positive change in KBRA’s view of the Firm over time
would include, though not be limited to, a meaningful improvement in the
relative capital, or similarly, the leverage profile of the Firm,
coupled with an increase in market share and/or a diversification of
revenue streams to encompass other sources without a substantial
increase in the Firm’s overall risk profile. Conversely, any perceived
increase in the Firm’s risk appetite, including elongation in the
funding gap of the repo book, or expansion of the repo book into less
liquid asset classes, could negatively impact the ratings for SSS.
Further, unforeseen market-driven events that materially impact the
Firm’s risk profile, including deterioration in capital levels,
earnings, or the asset quality of the repo book, while highly unlikely,
may put downward pressure on the ratings.
In accordance with KBRA’s rating practices, an issuer rating of BBB
corresponds to a short-term credit rating of K2, indicative of the
issuer’s strong ability to meet short-term obligations and reflects our
view of SSS’ highly liquid, short duration balance sheet.
The ratings are based upon KBRA’s Securities
Firm Global Ratings Methodology dated March 8, 2018.
CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download
the iOS App
YouTube
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities
Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form
prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National
Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and
is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is
registered with ESMA as a CRA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005658/en/