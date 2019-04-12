KBRA Assigns BBB- Preliminary Rating to the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority Toll Revenue Second Lien Obligation, 2019 TIFIA Series

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary rating of BBB- to
the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) Toll Revenue
Second Lien Obligation, 2019 TIFIA Series, which evidences the loan of
up to $225 million from the United States Department of Transportation
to the SBCTA. The TIFIA loan constitutes federal project credit
assistance under the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and
Innovation Act for the I-10 Corridor Contract 1 Project (“the Project”)
located in San Bernardino County, California.
The TIFIA loan will have second-lien priority in project revenues. The
interest rate will be set at closing at the 30-year U.S. Treasury State
and Local Government Series rate plus 0.01%. The actual maturity of the
TIFIA loan is limited to the earlier of 35 years after substantial
completion of the Project (currently projected for July 2023) or
December 1, 2057. Interest and principal on the TIFIA loan will be paid
semiannually. The TIFIA loan will fully amortize by the projected
maturity date, meaning there is no refinancing risk in the transaction.
Proceeds of the TIFIA loan will be used to fund a portion of
design-build and other costs for the Project, which are currently
estimated at $928 million. Other funding sources for these costs include
SBCTA’s Measure I sales tax revenue, sales tax revenue bonds issued in
relation thereto, and various federal and state funds and grants. Debt
service coverage ratios for the TIFIA loan average 1.80x under KBRA’s
rating case and stressed assumptions KBRA used in analyzing project cash
flows include higher construction and O&M costs, and lower traffic
volumes.
The Project consists of the design-build, operations, and maintenance of
improvements to approximately 10 miles of the I-10 corridor, in
particular the construction of one to two tolled express lanes in each
direction from the Los Angeles County line eastward to the I-15/I-10
interchange. The Project traverses the cities of Montclair, Upland, and
Ontario. The Project is expected to reduce congestion for motorists
using I-10, a critical link to and from Los Angeles County, San
Bernardino County, and Orange County.
SBCTA is partnering with the California Department of Transportation and
the Federal Highway Administration in the implementation of the Project
and to ensure that Project development is in compliance with all
applicable federal laws and regulations. Other key project participants
include Lane-Security Paving Joint Venture as design-build contractor,
TransCore LP as toll services provider, Parsons Transportation Group
Inc. as program manager and independent engineer, HNTB Corporation as
project and construction management consultant, and CDM Smith Inc. as
traffic and revenue consultant.
KBRA analyzed the transaction using the Global
Project Finance Rating Methodology published on November 28,
2017. KBRA will review the final operative agreements and legal opinions
for the transaction prior to closing.
The preliminary rating is based on information known to KBRA at the time
of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release
could result in the assignment of a final rating that differs from the
preliminary rating.
Preliminary Rating Assigned: San Bernardino County Transportation
Authority Toll Revenue Second Lien Obligation, 2019 TIFIA Series
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt Instrument
|
|
|
Rating/Outlook
|
|
|
Initial Principal Balance
|
Toll Revenue Bonds
|
|
|
BBB-/Stable
|
|
|
$225,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)
