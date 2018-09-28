Log in
KBRA Assigns BBB Rating with a Negative Outlook on Prospect Capital Corporation’s Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024

09/28/2018 | 03:51pm CEST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a BBB rating to Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) $100 million 6.375% senior unsecured notes maturing January 15, 2024 (“the Notes”). The Outlook is Negative. PSEC expects to use the proceeds to paydown a portion of its outstanding bank loans, repurchase existing unsecured notes and for near term investment opportunities. The Notes rank equally with existing and future senior unsecured notes issued by PSEC.

Formed in 2004, Prospect Capital Corporation is the second largest publicly traded business development company with a $5.7 billion investment portfolio as of June 30, 2018. Prospect Capital is externally managed by its investment adviser, Prospect Capital Management. PSEC invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle-market companies. Relative to its peers, PSEC maintains a high concentration of CLO and equity investments at 33.4% of total investments as of June 30, 2018. The Company has experienced a continued decline in net interest income stemming from high prepayments in both CLOs and secured debt investments as well as overall margin compression in the current market.

Counter-balancing these credit negatives is KBRA’s view that PSEC’s overall market position within the broader network of competitors is favorable as the second largest publicly traded BDC with an investment portfolio valued at roughly $5.7 billion. Furthermore, the Company is focused on underwriting senior secured debt investments, has a strong and stable management team and has adequate leverage metrics that are below the BDC regulatory limits at 0.68 times.

The rating is based on KBRA’s Global Finance Company Rating Methodology, published November 28, 2017.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2018
