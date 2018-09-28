KBRA Assigns BBB Rating with a Negative Outlook on Prospect Capital Corporation’s Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a BBB rating to Prospect Capital
Corporation’s (PSEC) $100 million 6.375% senior unsecured notes maturing
January 15, 2024 (“the Notes”). The Outlook is Negative. PSEC expects to
use the proceeds to paydown a portion of its outstanding bank loans,
repurchase existing unsecured notes and for near term investment
opportunities. The Notes rank equally with existing and future senior
unsecured notes issued by PSEC.
Formed in 2004, Prospect Capital Corporation is the second largest
publicly traded business development company with a $5.7 billion
investment portfolio as of June 30, 2018. Prospect Capital is externally
managed by its investment adviser, Prospect Capital Management. PSEC
invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle-market
companies. Relative to its peers, PSEC maintains a high concentration of
CLO and equity investments at 33.4% of total investments as of June 30,
2018. The Company has experienced a continued decline in net interest
income stemming from high prepayments in both CLOs and secured debt
investments as well as overall margin compression in the current market.
Counter-balancing these credit negatives is KBRA’s view that PSEC’s
overall market position within the broader network of competitors is
favorable as the second largest publicly traded BDC with an investment
portfolio valued at roughly $5.7 billion. Furthermore, the Company is
focused on underwriting senior secured debt investments, has a strong
and stable management team and has adequate leverage metrics that are
below the BDC regulatory limits at 0.68 times.
The rating is based on KBRA’s Global
Finance Company Rating Methodology, published November 28, 2017.
