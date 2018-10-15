KBRA Assigns BBB Senior Unsecured Debt Rating to PeoplesBancorp, MHC

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a senior unsecured debt rating
of BBB, subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and short-term debt rating of
K3 to PeoplesBancorp, MHC (“Peoples” or “the Company”), a mutual holding
company based in Holyoke, Massachusetts. KBRA also assigns deposit and
senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+, a subordinated debt rating of
BBB, and short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for the subsidiary
bank, PeoplesBank (“the Bank”). The Outlook for all long-term ratings is
Stable.
The assigned ratings are supported by Peoples’ peer leading asset
quality, stemming from the Company’s sound loan underwriting and
monitoring practices, limiting credit losses to very manageable levels,
including throughout the financial crisis. Additionally, Peoples employs
a management team with extensive knowledge of the market the Bank
operates in, has a well-defined strategic plan, with controlled growth,
and sound overall management practices. These strengths are
counterbalanced by the Company’s relatively elevated operating expense
base brought about by its historically retail driven operating model.
Furthermore, the pending acquisition of First Suffield Financial, Inc.,
is expected to have a marked negative impact on Peoples’ capital
position. However, the Company has made significant inroads towards
improving operational efficiencies, with further enhancements expected
following the close of the acquisition. Moreover, management is focused
on rebuilding capital subsequent to the completion of the pending
transaction. Of additional consideration is that Peoples is a private
institution, and in KBRA’s view, although Peoples has reduced access to
ready-capital as seen with many publicly traded institutions, management
is empowered to focus on disciplined growth, placing less stress on
capital and limiting risk to its loan portfolio.
The ratings are based on KBRA’s Global
Bank and Bank Holding Company Rating Methodology published on
February 19, 2016.
Please click here
to view the report.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005947/en/