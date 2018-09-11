KBRA Assigns BBB Senior Unsecured Debt Rating to SmartFinancial, Inc.

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a senior unsecured debt rating
of BBB, subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and short-term debt rating of
K3 to SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMBK), (“the Company”) a bank
holding company headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. Additionally,
KBRA assigns deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+, a
subordinated debt rating of BBB, and short-term deposit and debt ratings
of K2 for its subsidiary, SmartBank. The Outlook for all long-term
ratings is Stable.
The ratings are supported by strong asset quality metrics over the past
several years, with expectations for this trend to continue. The
Company’s locally experienced and credit-focused management team coupled
with the benign credit environment have been major catalysts for the
positive asset quality trends. Additionally, improvement in core
profitability metrics and a comfortable capital position with the
prospect of improved internal capital generation support the ratings.
The ratings and Stable Outlook assume that capital ratios will remain at
or above current levels going forward. The ratings are primarily
constrained by possible integration risk of future deals given the
Company’s acquisitive nature, though a solid track record exists for
SMBK to date. Moreover, ratings are constrained by a slightly higher
dependence on noncore funding compared to peers and a heavy reliance on
spread-derived income.
The ratings are based on KBRA’s Global
Bank & Bank Holding Company Rating Methodology published
on February 19, 2016.
Please click here
to review the report.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005674/en/