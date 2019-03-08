KBRA Assigns Final Ratings to Ellington CLO IV, Ltd.

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns final ratings to two classes of
notes issued by Ellington CLO IV, Ltd. (Ellington CLO IV).
Ellington CLO IV is cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO)
managed by Ellington CLO Management LLC (the collateral manager), it has
a two-year reinvestment period and the legal final maturity is April 15,
2029. The ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels, four
levels of coverage tests including par value and interest coverage
tests, excess spread, and an interest diversion test.
The collateral in Ellington CLO IV will mainly consist of broadly
syndicated leveraged loans issued by corporate obligors diversified
across sectors. The expected total portfolio par amount is $475 million.
The collateral manager has identified 100% of the collateral for the
target portfolio which has exposures to 100 obligors with a K-WARF of
3566. This represents a weighted average portfolio assessment of
approximately B-. The expected average life of the portfolio is
approximately six years when adjusting for reinvestments. The portfolio
is expected to have at least 85% first lien senior secured notes and a
maximum of 15% second lien or senior unsecured loans.
Ellington CLO Management LLC was formed on February 1, 2017 and serves
as a collateral manager for three other CLOs. The collateral manager is
an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, LLC (EMG), which will
provide services to the collateral manager. EMG has $7.4 billion in
assets under management as of October 2018. It was founded in 1994 and
currently employs over 160 professionals including 65 portfolio
management and research professionals. EMG’s core strategies include
RMBS, CMBS, leveraged loans, CLOs, mortgage derivatives, consumer loans,
and non-performing loans. It is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT with
offices in London and New York.
The Class A Notes have par subordination of 50% and 15% cushion on the
senior overcollateralization test. The preliminary rating on the Class A
Notes represents timely interest and ultimate principal.
The Combination Notes carry a principal only rating which represents
ultimate payment of the initial principal amount by legal final
maturity. The Combination Notes hold the following components:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
|
|
|
Initial Amount
|
Class D-2
|
|
|
|
$5,700,000
|
Class E-2
|
|
|
|
$3,050,000
|
Class F-2
|
|
|
|
$150,000
|
Subordinated Notes
|
|
|
|
$1,620,000
|
|
|
|
|
KBRA analyzed the transaction using Global
Structured Credit Rating Methodology published on August 7, 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
|
Preliminary Rating
|
|
Initial Principal Amount
|
|
Certificate Type
|
Class A
|
|
AAA (sf)
|
|
$237,500,000
|
|
Principal and Interest
|
Combination Notes
|
|
BBB+ (sf)
|
|
$10,000,000
|
|
Principal Only
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
