KBRA Assigns Issuer Rating of BBB+ and Senior Unsecured Debt Rating of BBB to Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd.

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns issuer and senior unsecured debt
ratings of BBB+ and BBB, respectively to Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd.
(“DAE” or “the Company”), an aerospace and aircraft leasing company
headquartered in Dubai. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable.
Established in 2006, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd. (DAE) is a top-10
aircraft leasing company with a presence in key leasing and aircraft
finance hubs around the world. In August 2017, DAE completed a
transformative acquisition with its purchase of Dublin-based AWAS,
quadrupling its fleet and adding significant portfolio diversification,
infrastructure and management expertise. At Sept. 30, 2018, DAE’s fleet
consisted of 365 aircraft with an average age of 6.3 years and a value
of approximately $15Bn.
The ratings reflect the Company’s strong market position, established
track record (including the 30+ year history of AWAS), experienced
management team and robust investment and risk management platform. The
acquisition, now fully integrated, leverages AWAS’s strong investment
infrastructure with DAE’s presence in the Gulf region, forming a truly
global platform which has reported strong financial results. In
addition, approximately 96% of DAE is owned by the Investment
Corporation of Dubai (‘‘ICD’’), the investment arm of the Government of
Dubai, which KBRA views positively. ICD’s significant financial
resources, transparency and presence in the Gulf region provide DAE with
franchise benefits and funding flexibility.
These strengths are balanced by moderately higher leverage and asset
encumbrance compared to other highly-rated aircraft leasing companies.
In addition, the Company has a single airline customer concentration to
Emirates Airlines which is partially mitigated by Emirates’ strong
credit profile. The ratings also consider the cyclical nature of the
industry and potential credit issues of airline customers, and event
risks in general. Given DAE’s relatively high level of asset
encumbrance, the senior unsecured rating of BBB is one notch lower than
the issuer rating.
The ratings are based on KBRA’s Global
Finance Company Rating Methodology, published November 28, 2017.
KBRA’s rating report for DAE is forthcoming.
