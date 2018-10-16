Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Issuer Rating of BBB+ and Senior Unsecured Debt Rating of BBB to Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 03:46pm CEST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+ and BBB, respectively to Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd. (“DAE” or “the Company”), an aerospace and aircraft leasing company headquartered in Dubai. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable.

Established in 2006, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd. (DAE) is a top-10 aircraft leasing company with a presence in key leasing and aircraft finance hubs around the world. In August 2017, DAE completed a transformative acquisition with its purchase of Dublin-based AWAS, quadrupling its fleet and adding significant portfolio diversification, infrastructure and management expertise. At Sept. 30, 2018, DAE’s fleet consisted of 365 aircraft with an average age of 6.3 years and a value of approximately $15Bn.

The ratings reflect the Company’s strong market position, established track record (including the 30+ year history of AWAS), experienced management team and robust investment and risk management platform. The acquisition, now fully integrated, leverages AWAS’s strong investment infrastructure with DAE’s presence in the Gulf region, forming a truly global platform which has reported strong financial results. In addition, approximately 96% of DAE is owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (‘‘ICD’’), the investment arm of the Government of Dubai, which KBRA views positively. ICD’s significant financial resources, transparency and presence in the Gulf region provide DAE with franchise benefits and funding flexibility.

These strengths are balanced by moderately higher leverage and asset encumbrance compared to other highly-rated aircraft leasing companies. In addition, the Company has a single airline customer concentration to Emirates Airlines which is partially mitigated by Emirates’ strong credit profile. The ratings also consider the cyclical nature of the industry and potential credit issues of airline customers, and event risks in general. Given DAE’s relatively high level of asset encumbrance, the senior unsecured rating of BBB is one notch lower than the issuer rating.

The ratings are based on KBRA’s Global Finance Company Rating Methodology, published November 28, 2017.

KBRA’s rating report for DAE is forthcoming.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:01pTHE CONFERENCE BOARD : Leading Economic Index® for Brazil, Together with Fundação Getulio Vargas (TCB/FGV Brazil LEI), Declined
PR
04:01pSINCLAIR BROADCAST : and The Salvation Army Encourage Relief Efforts for the Survivors of Hurricane Michael
PR
04:01pRenewable Energy, AI and Robotics Top Tech Investment Opportunities of the Future, Says Global X Survey
PR
04:01pLOEWS : Diamond Offshore to Release Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 5
PR
04:01pLOEWS CORPORATION : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 5, 2018
PR
04:01pCNA FINANCIAL : To Report Third Quarter 2018 Results And Host Conference Call On November 5
PR
04:01pCVS PHARMACY : Completes Rollout of Time Delay Safes in All of Its Maryland Pharmacies
PR
04:01pCVS PHARMACY : Completes Rollout of Time Delay Safes in All Washington, DC Pharmacy Locations
PR
04:01pREACTION COMMERCE : Recognizes Company Growth with Launch of Version 2.0.0, New CTO, Exponential Customer Growth
PR
04:01pBLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF TEXAS : and Southwestern Health Resources Announce Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Agreement
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Legoland disappointment extends bad spell for shares
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Update ahead of analyst and investor meetings (692 kb)
4GENMAB : Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for Third Quarter of 2018
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : GERMAN CARMAKERS HAVE 50:50 chance of facing Detroit's fate, VW says

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.