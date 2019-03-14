KBRA Assigns Long-Term Rating of A with Stable Outlook to Chicago's General Obligation Bonds Series 2019A

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of A with a
Stable Outlook to the City of Chicago General Obligation Bonds Series
2019A. Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of A with a
Stable Outlook to the City’s outstanding general obligation bonds.
|
|
Issuer: City of Chicago, IL
|
Assigned
|
|
|
|
Rating(s)
|
|
|
|
Outlook
|
General Obligation Bonds Series 2019A
|
|
|
|
A
|
|
|
|
Stable
|
Affirmed
|
|
|
|
Rating(s)
|
|
|
|
Outlook
|
General Obligation Bonds
|
|
|
|
A
|
|
|
|
Stable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
