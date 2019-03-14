KBRA Assigns Long-Term Rating of A with Stable Outlook to Chicago's General Obligation Bonds Series 2019A

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of A with a Stable Outlook to the City of Chicago General Obligation Bonds Series 2019A. Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of A with a Stable Outlook to the City’s outstanding general obligation bonds.

Issuer: City of Chicago, IL Assigned Rating(s) Outlook General Obligation Bonds Series 2019A A Stable Affirmed Rating(s) Outlook General Obligation Bonds A Stable

To view the report, click here.

Methodology Used:

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005826/en/