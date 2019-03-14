Log in
KBRA Assigns Long-Term Rating of A with Stable Outlook to Chicago's General Obligation Bonds Series 2019A

03/14/2019 | 03:46pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of A with a Stable Outlook to the City of Chicago General Obligation Bonds Series 2019A. Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of A with a Stable Outlook to the City’s outstanding general obligation bonds.

 
Issuer: City of Chicago, IL
Assigned       Rating(s)       Outlook
General Obligation Bonds Series 2019A       A       Stable
Affirmed       Rating(s)       Outlook
General Obligation Bonds       A       Stable
           

To view the report, click here.

Methodology Used:

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
