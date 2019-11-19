KBRA Assigns Long-Term Rating of AA With Stable Outlook to the TBTA General Revenue Bonds, Series 2019C and General Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2003B-2 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes)

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA) General Revenue Bonds, Series 2019C and General Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2003B-2 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes).
Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook on the TBTA’s outstanding general obligation bonds. KBRA also affirms the long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook on the TBTA’s outstanding subordinate revenue bonds.
|
Issuer: Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (MTA Bridges and Tunnels or "TBTA")
|
Assigned
|
Rating(s)
|
Outlook
|
General Revenue Bonds, Series 2019C
|
AA
|
Stable
|
General Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2003B-2 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes)
|
AA
|
Stable
|
Affirmed
|
Rating(s)
|
Outlook
|
General Revenue Bonds
|
AA
|
Stable
|
Subordinate Revenue Bonds
|
AA-
|
Stable
A rating report will be forthcoming.
Methodology Used:
