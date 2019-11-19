Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Long-Term Rating of AA With Stable Outlook to the TBTA General Revenue Bonds, Series 2019C and General Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2003B-2 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 05:55pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA) General Revenue Bonds, Series 2019C and General Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2003B-2 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes).

Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook on the TBTA’s outstanding general obligation bonds. KBRA also affirms the long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook on the TBTA’s outstanding subordinate revenue bonds.

Issuer: Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (MTA Bridges and Tunnels or "TBTA")

Assigned

Rating(s)

Outlook

General Revenue Bonds, Series 2019C

AA

Stable

General Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2003B-2 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes)

AA

Stable

Affirmed

Rating(s)

Outlook

General Revenue Bonds

AA

Stable

Subordinate Revenue Bonds

AA-

Stable

A rating report will be forthcoming.

Methodology Used:

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:21pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Yunji Inc. – YJ
GL
11:20pFINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Eldorado Resorts, Inc. Investors of Important November 22nd Deadline in Securities Class Action – ERI
GL
11:18pBNP PARIBAS : Revamps Compliance After Sanctions Violations Settlement
DJ
11:18pCENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
BU
11:16pAZZ : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds AZZ Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – AZZ
BU
11:16pBLACKROCK ENHANCED GOVERNMENT FUND : Announces Expiration of Annual Repurchase Offer
BU
11:15pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Overstock.com, Inc. Investors of Important November 26th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – OSTK
GL
11:14pALIBABA WILL RAISE UP TO $12.9 BILLION IN HONG KONG LISTING : sources
RE
11:12pSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Prices Private Offering of Senior Notes
PR
11:12pWESTPAC BANKING : Accused of Millions of Breaches by Anti Money-Laundering Agency
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Qualcomm expects 5G phone sales to double in 2021
2LAIX INC. : LAIX INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
3Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Jazz “Pass it Along” to USANA Kids Eat
4SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC. : SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Prices Private Offering of Senior Notes
5GLACIER MEDIA INC. : GLACIER MEDIA : Hugh McKinnon Appointed to Glacier Media Board of Directors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group