Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Long-Term Rating of AA With Stable Outlook to the TBTA General Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2019B (Federally Taxable)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 04:05pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA) General Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2019B (Federally Taxable).

Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook on the TBTA’s outstanding general obligation bonds. KBRA also affirms the long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook on the TBTA’s outstanding subordinate revenue bonds.

Issuer: Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (MTA Bridges and Tunnels) (TBTA)

Assigned

Rating(s)

Outlook

General Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2019B (Federally Taxable)

AA

Stable

Affirmed

Rating(s)

Outlook

General Revenue Bonds

AA

Stable

Subordinate Revenue Bonds

AA-

Stable

To view the report, click here.

Methodology Used:

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:23pA-MARK : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:23pW. P. CAREY INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pXPS PENSIONS : Result of AGM held on 12 September 2019
PU
04:22pRCL FOODS : - small related party transaction
PU
04:22pLEVI STRAUSS : Form4
PU
04:22pRADIANT LOGISTICS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:22pGREENLAND ACQUISITION CORP. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pLIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019
PU
04:22pEnergy Down on OPEC Disappointment -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:21pEXPRESS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Ageing Angry Birds hit Rovio 2019 outlook, shares plummet
2HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
4OPEC members Iraq, Nigeria agree to cut oil output
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Regulators Split on Return of MAX Jet -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group