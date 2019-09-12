KBRA Assigns Long-Term Rating of AA With Stable Outlook to the TBTA General Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2019B (Federally Taxable)

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA) General Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2019B (Federally Taxable).

Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook on the TBTA’s outstanding general obligation bonds. KBRA also affirms the long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook on the TBTA’s outstanding subordinate revenue bonds.

Issuer: Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (MTA Bridges and Tunnels) (TBTA) Assigned Rating(s) Outlook General Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2019B (Federally Taxable) AA Stable Affirmed Rating(s) Outlook General Revenue Bonds AA Stable Subordinate Revenue Bonds AA- Stable

