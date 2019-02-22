KBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to OCP CLO 2019-16 Ltd.

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a preliminary rating to one
class of notes issued by OCP CLO 2019-16, Ltd. (OCP 2019-16).
OCP 2019-16 is a reinvesting cash flow collateralized loan obligation
(CLO) managed by Onex Credit Partners (OCP). The preliminary rating
reflects the initial credit enhancement levels, four levels of coverage
tests including par value and interest coverage tests, excess spread,
and a reinvestment diversion test.
The collateral in OCP 2019-16 will mainly consist of broadly syndicated
leveraged loans issued by corporate obligors diversified across sectors.
The obligors in the portfolio have a K-WARF of 2301, which represents a
weighted average portfolio assessment of approximately B. The expected
total portfolio par amount is $500 million with exposures to over 220
obligors. The portfolio is required to have at least 90% first lien
senior secured notes and a maximum of 60% cov-lite loans as defined in
the transaction documents.
OCP is the credit investing platform of Onex Corporation (Onex). OCP
specializes in non-investment grade credit strategies with a 17-year
track record managing par, stressed and distress senior loans and bonds.
OCP has $10.2 billion in assets under management, including
approximately $9.8 billion in par loan strategies and $8.2 billion
across 15 CLOs. Onex has invested over $1.2 billion in OCP’s strategies.
OCP is registered in the US as an investment advisor with the SEC and in
Canada as a Portfolio Manager (Ontario), Investment Fund Manager
(Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador).
Class
|
|
|
|
Initial Amount
|
|
|
|
Interest Rate
|
|
|
|
Par
Subordination
|
|
|
|
O/C
Trigger
|
|
|
|
O/C
Cushion
|
Class A-1
|
|
|
|
$305,000,000
|
|
|
|
3mL + 1.40%
|
|
|
|
39.00%
|
|
|
|
130.84%
|
|
|
|
10.01%
|
|
|
|
KBRA analyzed the transaction using Global
Structured Credit Rating Methodology published
on August 7, 2018.
The preliminary rating is based on information known to KBRA at the time
of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release
could result in the assignment of a final rating that differs from the
preliminary rating.
Class A-1
|
|
|
|
AAA (sf)
|
|
|
|
$305,000,000
|
To access the ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.
