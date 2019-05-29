KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings for Hana Financial 2019-1 Pass-Through Trust

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings on eight class of notes and four class of certificates issued by Hana Financial 2019-1 Pass-Through Trust. Hana Financial SPV I, LLC will sell four classes of Series 2019-1 variable funding notes, Class A1 Notes, Class B1 Notes, Class C1 Notes, and Class D1 Notes (“VFN”), and four classes of term notes, Class A2 Notes, Class B2 Notes, Class C2 Notes and Class D2 Notes (“Term Notes”). The four classes of Term Notes will be transferred to Hana Financial 2019-1 Pass-Through Trust (“Pass-Through Trust”). The Pass-Through Trust will sell four classes of term certificates, Class A2 Certificates, Class B2 Certificates, Class C2 Certificates and Class D2 Certificates (“Term Certs”) to the initial purchaser. Initially the Issuer is expecting to sell $30 million VFN and $70 million of term certificates totaling $100 million.

The securities will be secured by a revolving pool of receivables consisting of (i) accounts receivable, (ii) inventory, or (iii) inventory in transit and purchase order financing. The transaction features a revolving period (the “Revolving Period”), which will end on the earlier of (i) the payment date occurring in the month that is 36 months after the initial closing date, and (ii) the date on which an Early Amortization Event occurs. During the Revolving Period, principal is only paid to the securities if there is a borrowing base deficiency, or to pay down the VFN, otherwise HCFI will transfer additional receivables to the Borrower, who will purchase such additional receivables so long as all conditions set forth in the transaction documents are met. Once the Revolving Period is complete or there is an early amortization event, all remaining funds after payment of advances, fees and interest will pay down the securities sequentially.

Credit enhancement for the securities include overcollateralization, an interest reserve account, and subordination for the more senior securities. The Class A securities benefit from 10% overcollateralization and 22% subordination, the Class B securities benefit from 10% overcollateralization and 15% subordination, the Class C securities benefit from 10% overcollateralization and 5% subordination and the Class D securities benefit from 10% overcollateralization. The structure also includes a borrowing base deficiency test where the Borrower will have three business days to either pledge additional receivables or deposit cash into the collection account, or an early amortization event will occur.

The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

