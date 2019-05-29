Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings for Hana Financial 2019-1 Pass-Through Trust

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings on eight class of notes and four class of certificates issued by Hana Financial 2019-1 Pass-Through Trust. Hana Financial SPV I, LLC will sell four classes of Series 2019-1 variable funding notes, Class A1 Notes, Class B1 Notes, Class C1 Notes, and Class D1 Notes (“VFN”), and four classes of term notes, Class A2 Notes, Class B2 Notes, Class C2 Notes and Class D2 Notes (“Term Notes”). The four classes of Term Notes will be transferred to Hana Financial 2019-1 Pass-Through Trust (“Pass-Through Trust”). The Pass-Through Trust will sell four classes of term certificates, Class A2 Certificates, Class B2 Certificates, Class C2 Certificates and Class D2 Certificates (“Term Certs”) to the initial purchaser. Initially the Issuer is expecting to sell $30 million VFN and $70 million of term certificates totaling $100 million.

The securities will be secured by a revolving pool of receivables consisting of (i) accounts receivable, (ii) inventory, or (iii) inventory in transit and purchase order financing. The transaction features a revolving period (the “Revolving Period”), which will end on the earlier of (i) the payment date occurring in the month that is 36 months after the initial closing date, and (ii) the date on which an Early Amortization Event occurs. During the Revolving Period, principal is only paid to the securities if there is a borrowing base deficiency, or to pay down the VFN, otherwise HCFI will transfer additional receivables to the Borrower, who will purchase such additional receivables so long as all conditions set forth in the transaction documents are met. Once the Revolving Period is complete or there is an early amortization event, all remaining funds after payment of advances, fees and interest will pay down the securities sequentially.

Credit enhancement for the securities include overcollateralization, an interest reserve account, and subordination for the more senior securities. The Class A securities benefit from 10% overcollateralization and 22% subordination, the Class B securities benefit from 10% overcollateralization and 15% subordination, the Class C securities benefit from 10% overcollateralization and 5% subordination and the Class D securities benefit from 10% overcollateralization. The structure also includes a borrowing base deficiency test where the Borrower will have three business days to either pledge additional receivables or deposit cash into the collection account, or an early amortization event will occur.

The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:34pDROPBOX, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:34pCORNING INCORPORATED : to Highlight Network Solutions at Fiber Connect 2019
PU
01:34pUNIPOL GROUP : Fitch improves UnipolSai's rating to BBB+
PU
01:33pFraught Franco-Italian relations a roadblock risk for Renault-FCA
RE
01:33pCHEVRON : Reports Business Results at Annual Stockholders Meeting
BU
01:32pFerrari accelerates its move into hybrid cars
RE
01:32pBIOXYTRAN, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:31pCINEPLEX : and MLSE Hosting FREE Raptors Viewing Parties at Theatres Coast-to-Coast as Canada's Team Enters the 2019 NBA Finals
AQ
01:31pWISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : Invites International Community to Cooperate for the Deployment of a Universal Decentralized Digital Identification for Good during the UN ITU AI for Good Global Summit #AI4Good
AQ
01:31pWISeKey Invites International Community to Cooperate for the Deployment of a Universal Decentralized Digital Identification for Good during the UN ITU AI for Good Global Summit #AI4Good
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
2ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Rocket Internet Announced Q1 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selec..
3Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
4USU SOFTWARE AG : USU SOFTWARE : Aspera Wins $750K Software and Services Deal with Financial Services Company
5British and EU market watchdogs trade blows over market access after no-deal Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About