KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to AASET 2019-1 Trust

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three
classes of notes (the “Notes”) issued by AASET 2019-1 Trust (AASET
2019-1).
This transaction represents the eighth securitization for Carlyle
Aviation Holdings Limited (Carlyle or the “Company”). Carlyle was
founded in 2002 with a focus on mid-life and end-of-life commercial
aircraft and engines.
Proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used to refinance its AASET
2016-1 Transaction, consisting of 18 aircraft and acquire seven
additional aircraft (the “Portfolio”) on lease to 17 lessees located in
14 countries. As of April 30, 2019, the initial weighted average age of
the Portfolio is approximately 15.8 years with a weighted average
remaining lease term of approximately 3.9 years.
