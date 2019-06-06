Log in
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to AASET 2019-1 Trust

06/06/2019

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes (the “Notes”) issued by AASET 2019-1 Trust (AASET 2019-1).

This transaction represents the eighth securitization for Carlyle Aviation Holdings Limited (Carlyle or the “Company”). Carlyle was founded in 2002 with a focus on mid-life and end-of-life commercial aircraft and engines.

Proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used to refinance its AASET 2016-1 Transaction, consisting of 18 aircraft and acquire seven additional aircraft (the “Portfolio”) on lease to 17 lessees located in 14 countries. As of April 30, 2019, the initial weighted average age of the Portfolio is approximately 15.8 years with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 3.9 years.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
