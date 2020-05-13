KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to AREIT 2020-CRE4

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of ratings to five classes of AREIT 2020-CRE4, a $607.4 million CRE CLO with the ability to reinvest principal proceeds for 36 months.

Initially, the transaction will be collateralized by 24 whole loans (or participations therein) with an in-trust balance of $607.4 million. During the 36-month acquisition period following the closing date, certain principal proceeds can be used to acquire funded, non-trust pari passu companion participations related to the closing date assets provided the acquisition criteria are satisfied.

The securitization structure includes an overcollateralization (OC) cash diversion test. If the test is not satisfied on any determination date, on the next payment date, interest proceeds remaining after interest is paid to the Class D notes will be used to pay down the principal balances of the Class A through D notes in sequential order until the test is satisfied or such classes of notes are paid in full.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction involved evaluation of property cash flows and values within the loan pool using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. The results of the analysis yielded KBRA values that were, on a weighted average basis, 37.0% and 50.3% lower than the appraisers’ as-is and stabilized values, respectively, and a KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) of 134.3%. The results of this analysis were utilized in the application of our U.S. CMBS Multi-Borrower Rating Methodology. The analysis also included quantitative and/or qualitative review of the various structural features of the transaction as well as a review of the legal documents, the results of which were incorporated into our ratings assignment process.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

