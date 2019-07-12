Log in
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Arroyo Mortgage Trust 2019-3 (ARRW 2019-3)

07/12/2019 | 04:15pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of mortgage-backed notes from Arroyo Mortgage Trust 2019-3 (ARRW 2019-2), a $975.1 million non-prime RMBS transaction.

ARRW 2019-3 is sponsored by Arroyo Mortgage Acquisition Company I LLC (AMAC I), an affiliate of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC). The ARRW 2019-3 pool, comprising 2,271 residential mortgages, includes both seasoned performing and newly-originated non-prime collateral with a weighted average (WA) loan age of approximately 18 months (based on July 1, 2019 cut-off). The loans were underwritten primarily using non-traditional income documentation sources to borrowers with substantial equity. The pool contains both non-qualified mortgages (Non-QM; 71.2%) and loans that are exempt from the ATR rule (28.8%), including business purpose investor property loans and mortgages originated prior to implementation of the Ability-to Repay rule.

The underlying ARRW 2019-3 collateral consists of both hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages (85.5%) and fixed-rate mortgages (14.5%), with 3.6% of the loans possessing an interest-only period. Borrowers in the pool possess a non-zero WA original credit score of 741 and they exhibit substantial equity in each mortgaged property, with WA original loan-to-value (LTV) and combined LTV (CLTV) ratios of 62.4% and 62.4%, respectively.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling, analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


