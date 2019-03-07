KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Avant Loans Funding Trust 2019-A

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three
classes of notes issued by Avant Loans Funding Trust 2019-A (“AVNT
2019-A”). This is a $283.456 million consumer loan ABS transaction that
is expected to close on March 20, 2019.
This transaction represents Avant, LLC’s (“Avant”, the “Servicer” or the
“Company”) eighth rated securitization collateralized by a trust
certificate backed by unsecured consumer loans originated through its
online marketplace lending platform (“Avant Platform”). Avant Loans
Funding Trust 2019-A (“AVNT 2019-A” or the “Issuer”) will issue three
classes of notes totaling $283.456 million (collectively, the “Notes”)
with an expected closing date of March 20, 2019. The proceeds from the
sale of the Notes will be used to fund the reserve account and purchase
loans from Avant’s warehouse facility and from whole loan buyers.
Founded in 2012, Avant is located in Chicago, Illinois and operates an
online lending platform. Personal installment loans are offered
primarily to non-prime consumers through the Avant Platform. Typical
customers have an average annual income of $46,100 and FICO scores
ranging from 580 to 720. Loans have an original term of between 24 – 60
months, an original balance between $2,000 to $35,000 and a fixed APR
between 5.95% - 35.95% depending on the borrower’s risk profile and loan
term. Beginning in 3Q16 the Avant Platform began charging an
administration fee to borrowers. Administration fees currently range
from 1.50% to 4.75% depending upon whether the borrower is issued a
refinance product. In 2018, $1.1 billion was originated through the
Avant Platform, up from $813 (35%) million in 2017. The primary purposes
for the loans are for debt consolidation, emergency expense, life event,
or car repair. As of December 31, 2018, approximately $5.5 billion in
loans had been originated through the Avant Platform in the U.S.
Avant has a strategic partnership with WebBank, whereby WebBank, a Utah
chartered industrial bank, originates loans through the Avant Platform.
Avant utilizes technology and customized scoring models to assign credit
grades. The Avant website is designed to provide customers with an easy
interface and quick online loan decisions at competitive rates compared
to traditional lending platforms.
KBRA applied its Global Consumer Loan ABS Rating Methodology for
Asset-Backed Securities as part of its analysis of the transaction’s
underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and the Avant
Platform’s historical gross loss data. KBRA also conducted an
operational assessment of the Avant Platform, as well as a review of the
transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also
review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction
prior to closing.
Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Avant Loans
Funding Trust 2019-A
