KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BDS 2019-FL3

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of
preliminary ratings to seven classes of BDS 2019-FL3, a $600.0 million
managed commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation (CRE CLO)
securitization, with a 24-month reinvestment period that includes a
180-day ramp-up period. Bridge Debt Strategies Fund Manager LLC, a
majority-owned subsidiary of Bridge Investment Group, will serve as the
transaction’s collateral manager.
The transaction will be collateralized by 24 CRE whole loans (or senior
participations therein) with an aggregate cut-off date balance of $538.8
million, along with $61.2 million of cash that can be used to acquire
loans during the ramp-up period. Previously unidentified whole loans and
participations may be acquired during the ramp-up and reinvestment
periods, subject to eligibility and reinvestment criteria. The
eligibility criteria includes, among other things, maximum stabilized
LTV and minimum stabilized DSC requirements; pool level concentration
limits for loan size, property type, and geographic location; certain
restrictions on participation interests and future funding assets; and
that the rating condition must be satisfied with respect to KBRA.
The transaction also includes interest coverage (IC) and
overcollateralization (OC) cash diversion tests which, in addition to
structural subordination, provide credit enhancement to the rated notes.
Should either of the tests not be satisfied, interest proceeds remaining
after payment of Class D interest would be diverted to pay down the
senior notes in a sequential manner.
All of the initial mortgage assets are floating rate loans indexed to
one-month LIBOR. The loans are secured by the fee and leasehold
interests in 31 properties. The initial pool’s property types include
multifamily (74.4% of the initial pool balance of $538.8 million),
office (8.4%), mixed use (7.3%), retail (6.1%), and lodging (3.8%). The
eligibility criteria also permit the acquisition of manufactured housing
community, multifamily, industrial, office, retail, self-storage,
lodging, and mixed-use.
KBRA’s analysis of the transaction involved evaluation of property cash
flows and values within initial loan pool using our U.S.
CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. The results of the
analysis yielded KBRA values that were, on a weighted average basis,
39.9% and 48.6% lower than the appraisers’ as-is values and stabilized
values, respectively, and a KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) for the initial
loan pool of 134.0%. The results of this analysis were utilized in the
application of our U.S.
CMBS Multi-Borrower Rating Methodology. The analysis also
included quantitative and/or qualitative review of the various
structural features of the transaction, including ramp-up, reinvestment,
and IC & OC tests, as well as a review of the legal documents, the
results of which were incorporated into our ratings assignment process.
For complete details on the analysis, please see our pre-sale report, BDS
2019-FL3, published at www.kbra.com.
The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the
time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this
release could result in the assignment of ratings that differ from the
preliminary ratings.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preliminary Ratings Assigned: BDS 2019-FL3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
|
Initial Note Balance
|
|
Expected KBRA Rating
|
A
|
|
$273,000,000
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
A-S
|
|
$51,000,000
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
B
|
|
$38,200,000
|
|
AA-(sf)
|
C
|
|
$41,200,000
|
|
A-(sf)
|
D
|
|
$46,500,000
|
|
BBB-(sf)
|
E
|
|
$33,000,000
|
|
BB-(sf)
|
F
|
|
$17,200,000
|
|
B-(sf)
|
Preferred Shares
|
|
$99,900,000
|
|
NR
|
|
|
|
|
To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.
