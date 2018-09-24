KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BSPRT 2018-FL4

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of
preliminary ratings to eight classes of BSPRT 2018-FL4, a $868.4 million
managed commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation (CRE CLO)
securitization, with a 24-month reinvestment period that includes a
180-day ramp-up period. Benefit Street Partners, LLC, an affiliate of
BSPRT Operating Partnership, will serve as the transaction’s collateral
manager.
The transaction will initially be collateralized by 32 CRE whole loans
(or senior participations therein) with an aggregate cut-off date
balance of $738.1 million, along with $130.3 million of cash that can be
used to acquire loans during the ramp-up period. Previously unidentified
whole loans and participations may be acquired during the ramp-up and
reinvestment periods, subject to eligibility and reinvestment criteria.
The eligibility criteria includes, among other things, maximum
stabilized LTV and minimum stabilized DSC requirements; pool level
concentration limits for loan size, property type, and geographic
location; certain restrictions on participation interests and future
funding assets; and that the rating condition must be satisfied with
respect to KBRA. Furthermore, during the reinvestment period, the
collateral manager is permitted to sell or exchange defaulted assets and
may sell or exchange up to 10.0% of credit risk assets, subject to the
eligibility criteria and other requirements.
The transaction also includes interest coverage (IC) and
overcollateralization (OC) cash diversion tests which, in addition to
structural subordination, provide credit enhancement to the rated notes.
Should either of the tests not be satisfied, interest proceeds remaining
after payment of Class E interest would be diverted to pay down the
senior notes in a sequential manner.
All but one of the 32 initial loans have floating interest rates indexed
to one-month LIBOR. The loans are secured by the fee and leasehold
interests in 51 properties. The initial pool’s property-types include
multifamily (68.0% of the initial loan collateral of $738.1 million),
lodging (14.6%), office (8.6%), retail (8.3%), and self-storage (0.4%).
The eligibility criteria also permit the acquisition of industrial,
manufactured housing, student housing, and mixed-use assets.
KBRA’s analysis of the transaction involved evaluation of property cash
flows and values within initial loan pool using our U.S.
CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. The results of the
analysis yielded KBRA values that were, on a weighted average basis,
30.4% and 46.8% lower than the appraisers’ as-is values and stabilized
values, respectively, and a KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) for the initial
loan pool of 120.9%. The results of this analysis were utilized in the
application of our U.S.
CMBS Multi-Borrower Rating Methodology. The analysis also
included quantitative and/or qualitative review of the various
structural features of the transaction, including ramp-up, reinvestment,
and IC & OC tests, as well as a review of the legal documents, the
results of which were incorporated into our ratings assignment process.
For complete details on the analysis, please see our pre-sale report, BSPRT
2018-FL4, published at www.kbra.com.
The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the
time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this
release could result in the assignment of ratings that differ from the
preliminary ratings.
|
Preliminary Ratings Assigned: BSPRT 2018-FL4
|
|
|
|
Class
|
|
|
|
Initial Note Balance
|
|
|
Expected KBRA Rating
|
|
|
|
A
|
|
|
|
$416,827,000
|
|
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-S
|
|
|
|
$73,813,000
|
|
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
|
|
|
$56,446,000
|
|
|
|
AA-(sf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
|
|
$68,385,000
|
|
|
|
A-(sf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
$57,531,000
|
|
|
|
BBB(sf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
E
|
|
|
|
$28,223,000
|
|
|
|
BBB-(sf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
F
|
|
|
|
$35,821,000
|
|
|
|
BB-(sf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
G
|
|
|
|
$33,650,000
|
|
|
|
B-(sf)
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred Shares
|
|
|
|
$97,694,546
|
|
|
|
NR
|
|
|
|
