KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BX Commercial Mortgage Trust 2019-ATL

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to nine classes of BX Commercial Mortgage Trust 2019-ATL, a $243.7 million CMBS single-asset, single-borrower transaction.

The collateral for the transaction consists of a $243.7 million non-recourse, first lien mortgage loan. The floating rate loan has an initial two-year term with three one-year extension options and requires monthly interest-only payments based on one-month LIBOR plus a spread of 1.85%. The loan is secured by the borrower’s fee simple interest in the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, a 1,260-key full-service hotel located along Peachtree Street in Atlanta, Georgia. The hotel was developed by Hyatt in 1967 and was subsequently expanded in 1972 and 1981. The seller, Hyatt, has spent $133.8 million ($106,211 per key) on capital improvements since 2008.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the property’s cash flow using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology, and the application of our U.S. CMBS Single Borrower and Large Loan Rating Methodology. The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the property of $26.4 million. We applied a capitalization rate of 10.75% and arrived at a KBRA value of $245.1 million and a KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) of 99.4%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental and appraisal reports; management agreement; STR reports; the results of our site inspection; and legal documentation.

The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

For further details on KBRA’s analysis, please see our pre-sale report published at www.kbra.com. To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: BX Commercial Mortgage Trust 2019-ATL Class Initial Class Balance Expected

KBRA Rating A $87,590,000 AAA (sf) X-CP $129,200,0001 AAA (sf) X-NCP $129,200,0001 AAA (sf) B $22,800,000 AA- (sf) C $18,810,000 A (sf) D $21,090,000 BBB+ (sf) E $24,358,000 BBB- (sf) F $34,931,000 BB- (sf) G $21,936,000 B (sf) VRR $12,185,0002 NR R N/A NR

1Notional balance. 2Represents the “eligible vertical interest” in satisfaction of the US Risk Retention Rules.

