KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Bancorp 2019-CRE5

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of
preliminary ratings to seven classes of Bancorp 2019-CRE5, a $518.3
million static commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation
(CRE CLO) securitization. The transaction is structured as a REMIC
trust, and unlike to other CRE CLOs rated by KBRA, it does not permit
any ramp-up or acquisition/reinvestment of assets post-closing. In
addition, the subject transaction differs from the other KBRA rated CRE
CLOs because the sponsor does not retain the first-loss position; here,
the first-loss position will be sold to a third party.
The transaction will be collateralized by 61 CRE whole loans (or
participations therein) with a cut-off date principal balance of $518.3
million. All of the initial mortgage assets are floating rate loans
indexed to one-month LIBOR. The loans are secured by the fee simple
interest in 75 properties. The pool’s property types include multifamily
(82.4%), office (5.8%), lodging (5.4%), retail (5.2%), and mixed use
(1.2%).
KBRA’s analysis of the transaction involved evaluation of property cash
flows and values within initial loan pool using our U.S.
CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. The results of the
analysis yielded KBRA values that were, on a weighted average basis,
28.3% and 43.5% lower than the appraisers’ as-is values and stabilized
values, respectively, and a KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) of 117.9%. The
results of this analysis were utilized in the application of our U.S.
CMBS Multi-Borrower Rating Methodology. The analysis also
included quantitative and/or qualitative review of the various
structural features of the transaction as well as a review of the legal
documents, the results of which were incorporated into our ratings
assignment process.
For complete details on the analysis, please see our pre-sale report, Bancorp
2019-CRE5 published at www.kbra.com.
The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the
time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this
release could result in the assignment of ratings that differ from the
preliminary ratings.
|
|
Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Bancorp 2019-CRE5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
|
|
Initial Note Balance
|
|
|
Expected KBRA Rating
|
A
|
|
|
$265,631,000
|
|
|
AAA (sf)
|
A-S
|
|
|
$68,676,000
|
|
|
AAA (sf)
|
B
|
|
|
$32,394,000
|
|
|
AA- (sf)
|
C
|
|
|
$33,042,000
|
|
|
A- (sf)
|
D
|
|
|
$37,577,000
|
|
|
BBB- (sf)
|
E
|
|
|
$21,380,000
|
|
|
BB- (sf)
|
F
|
|
|
$10,366,000
|
|
|
B- (sf)
|
G
|
|
|
$18,141,000²
|
|
|
NR
|
H-RR¹
|
|
|
$31,098,199²
|
|
|
NR
¹A third party purchaser, BIG CRE5, LLC, is expected to purchase the
Class H-RR certificates which are intended to constitute an "eligible
horizontal residual interest” for purposes of the US risk retention
rules. ²The exact initial certificate balances of the Class G and H-RR
certificates are subject to change based on final pricing.
