Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CGCMT 2019-GC43

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 02:51pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to 13 classes of CGCMT 2019-GC43 (see ratings list below), a $936.9 million CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 34 commercial mortgage loans secured by 75 properties.

The collateral properties are located in 28 states, with the top three states represented by Texas (20.2%), California (16.9%), and New York (15.7%). The pool has exposure to all the major property types, with the top three being office (51.3%), retail (21.7%), and mixed use (8.7%). The loans have principal balances ranging from $3.0 million to $84.4 million for the largest loan in the pool, 30 Hudson Yards (9.0%), which is secured by a 1.4 million sf, 26-story condominium unit within a 2.6 million sf, 90-story, Class-A office building located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of New York City’s borough of Manhattan. The five largest loans, which also include Kawa Mixed-Use Portfolio II (8.3%), California Office Portfolio (8.3%), USAA Office Portfolio (8.0%) and Grand Canal Shoppes (7.5%), represent 41.2% of the initial pool balance, while the top 10 loans represent 67.4%.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction incorporated our multi-borrower rating process that begins with our analysts' evaluation of the underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance, which determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. On an aggregate basis, KNCF was 10.0% less than the issuer cash flow. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values that were, on an aggregate basis, 39.1% less than third party appraisal values. The pool has an in-trust KLTV of 103.6% and an all-in KLTV of 107.0%. The model deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and loss given default calculations to determine losses for each collateral loan that are then used to assign our credit ratings.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: CGCMT 2019-GC43

Class

Initial Class Balance

Expected KBRA Rating

A-1

$8,955,000

AAA (sf)

A-2

$41,294,000

AAA (sf)

A-3

$100,000,000 - $270,000,0001

AAA (sf)

A-4

$297,302,000 - $467,302,0001

AAA (sf)

A-AB

$13,585,000

AAA (sf)

A-S

$54,097,000

AAA (sf)

B

$57,479,000

AA- (sf)

C

$42,827,000

A- (sf)

D

$27,048,000

BBB (sf)

E

$20,287,000

BBB- (sf)

F

$15,778,000

NR

G

$11,271,000

NR

J-RR

$9,016,000

NR

K-RR

$32,684,165

NR

X-A

$685,233,0002

AAA (sf)

X-B

$100,306,0002

AAA (sf)

X-D

$47,335,0002

BBB- (sf)

X-F

$15,778,0002

NR

X-G

$11,271,0002

NR

VRR Interest

$35,250,000

NR

 

1The exact initial certificate balances will not be determined until final pricing; however, they are expected to fall within the above ranges. 2Notional balance.

For complete details on the analysis, please see our pre-sale report published at www.kbra.com. The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:11pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : James Arthur Announces 2020 North American ‘The YOU Tour' Dates
PU
03:11pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Brett Eldrege's Critically Acclaimed Glow Live Christmas Tour To Return For 2019 Holiday Season
PU
03:11pNEW RELIC : 3 Strategies to Avoid Downtime When Migrating Data to the Cloud
PU
03:11pSTEEL DYNAMICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pNEWLOX GOLD VENTURES : (Video Enhanced) Newlox Shares Video of the On-Site Analytical Laboratory
AQ
03:09pOpioid talks with Teva, distributors could resume Tuesday - attorney
RE
03:09pCONTURA ENERGY : Deal for Wyoming mines called best-case for idled miners
AQ
03:09pMiddlesex Water Company Begins $70 Million Upgrade at Its Largest Water Treatment Plant
GL
03:06pCALLAWAY GOLF : Stephen Curry And Callaway Golf Announce Multi-Year Partnership
PU
03:06pFASTJET : Suspends Flights in Mozambique
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
2BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
3ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC : Drug companies reach $260 million opioid settlement with Ohio counties, averting land..
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Capco says no approach from Nicholas Candy, ta..
5BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : GSK to sell two vaccines in $1.1 billion deal to focus on newer treatments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group