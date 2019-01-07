KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CGCMT 2019-SMRT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of
preliminary ratings to seven classes of CGCMT 2019-SMRT, a CMBS single
asset, single borrower (SASB) transaction.
The collateral for the transaction is a $644.1 million, non-recourse,
first lien mortgage loan secured by the borrower’s interests in 101
self-storage properties. The borrowers have a fee simple interest in all
of the properties except for one property that is secured by the
borrower’s fee simple and leasehold interest.
The portfolio properties total 7.5 million sf (61,852 units) with assets
ranging from 31,222 sf (213 units) to 162,845 sf (1,397 units). In
total, 36.5% of the portfolio’s sf is climate-controlled. The properties
are located in 24 different MSAs across 17 states, with three state
exposures each representing more than 10.0% of the pool balance:
Missouri (22.1%), Florida (11.4%) and Illinois (10.6%). The assets were
built between 1925 and 2016 and are on average approximately 26 years
old. As of September 2018, the portfolio had a weighted average
occupancy rate of 88.2%.
KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the
properties’ cash flows using our U.S.
CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our U.S.
CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. The
results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the
portfolio of $61.4 million. To value the portfolio, KBRA applied a
blended capitalization rate of 8.79% to arrive at a KBRA value of $698.7
million. The resulting KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) is 92.2%. In our
analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party
engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports; the results of our
site inspections of the properties; and legal documentation.
For further details on KBRA’s analysis, please see our pre-sale report, CGCMT
2019-SMRT, published at www.kbra.com.
To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.
The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the
time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this
release could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from
the preliminary ratings.
Class
|
|
|
Initial Class Balance
|
|
|
Expected KBRA Rating
|
A
|
|
|
$359,100,000
|
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
X
|
|
|
$461,800,0001
|
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
B
|
|
|
$53,600,000
|
|
|
AA+(sf)
|
C
|
|
|
$49,100,000
|
|
|
A+(sf)
|
D
|
|
|
$124,695,000
|
|
|
BBB-(sf)
|
E
|
|
|
See Footnote (2)
|
|
|
BB+(sf)
|
HRR
|
|
|
See Footnote (3)
|
|
|
BB(sf)
1Notional balance. 2The exact initial balance of
the Class E certificates will not be determined until final pricing.
However, the initial certificate balance is expected to fall within the
range of $21.148 million to $22.630 million. 3To satisfy the
US risk retention rules, a third party purchaser is expected to retain
the HRR certificates. The Class HRR certificates are expected to
constitute an “eligible horizontal residual interest” for purposes of
the US risk retention rules and will have a fair value equal to at least
5.0% of the fair value of all ABS interests issued on the closing date,
calculated in accordance with GAAP. The exact initial balance of the
Class HRR certificates will not be determined until final pricing.
However, the initial certificate balance is expected to fall within the
range of $34.975 million to $36.457 million. The aggregate initial
certificate balance of the Class E and Class HRR certificates is
expected to be approximately $57.605 million.
Representations & Warranties Disclosure
All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required,
pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are
available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure
for this transaction can be found in the report available here.
