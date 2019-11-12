KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to COMM 2019-GC44

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to 17 classes of COMM 2019-GC44 (see ratings list below), a $1.0 billion CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 43 commercial mortgage loans secured by 55 properties. Inclusive of the loan specific certificates (the rake certificates), the transaction size is $1.2 billion.

The collateral properties are located throughout 28 MSAs, the largest three of which are New York (12.4%), Los Angeles (11.9%), and San Francisco (8.5%). The pool has exposure to all of the major property types, with three types representing more than 10.0% of the pool balance: retail (26.8%), office (25.9%), and multifamily (21.3%). The loans have principal balances ranging from $5.0 million to $75.0 million for the largest loan in the pool, Century Plaza Towers (7.3%), which is secured by a 2.4 million sf, Class-A, LEED Gold certified office complex located in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles, approximately 10 miles west of the city’s CBD. The five largest loans, which also include 180 Water (6.1%), The Shoppes at Blackstone Valley (5.4%), Weston Kentucky Portfolio (5.1%), and 225 Bush (4.9%), represent 28.8% of the initial pool balance, while the top 10 loans represent 48.0%.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction incorporated our multi-borrower rating process that begins with our analysts' evaluation of the underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance, which determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. On an aggregate basis, KNCF was 7.3% less than the issuer cash flow. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values that were, on an aggregate basis, 41.0% less than third party appraisal values. The pool has an in-trust KLTV of 96.9% and an all-in KLTV of 110.6%. The model deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and loss given default calculations to determine losses for each collateral loan that are then used to assign our credit ratings.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: COMM 2019-GC44

Class Initial Class Balance Expected KBRA Rating Pooled Certificates: Principal and Interest A-1 $23,338,000 AAA (sf) A-2 $138,840,000 AAA (sf) A-3 $55,469,000 AAA (sf) A-SB $29,564,000 AAA (sf) A-4 $75,000,000 - $176,000,0001 AAA (sf) A-5 $267,197,000 - $368,197,0001 AAA (sf) A-M $118,356,000 AAA (sf) B $40,685,000 AA- (sf) C $35,753,000 A- (sf) D $23,425,000 BBB+ (sf) E $18,493,000 BBB- (sf) F $18,493,000 BB- (sf) G-RR² $9,863,000 B-(sf) H-RR² $30,822,346 NR Pooled Certificates: Interest-Only³ X-A $808,764,000 AAA (sf) X-B $76,438,000 AAA (sf) X-D $41,918,000 BBB- (sf) X-F $18,493,000 BB- (sf) Pooled Certificates: Retained Eligible Vertical Interest RR Certificates $25,800,000 NR RR Interest $12,200,000 NR 180W-VRR Interest $6,375,000 NR Loan Specific Certificates: Principal and Interest4 180W-A $33,155,000 NR 180W-B $35,530,000 NR 180W-C $42,940,000 NR 180W-D $9,500,000 NR

1The exact initial certificate balances will not be determined until final pricing; however, they are expected to fall within the above ranges. 2Represents an “eligible horizontal residual interest” in satisfaction of US Risk Retention rules. 3Notional balance. 4Loan-specific certificates are only entitled to amounts received with respect to the 180 Water Trust Subordinate Companion Loan.

For complete details on the analysis, please see our pre-sale report published at www.kbra.com. The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

