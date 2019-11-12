Log in
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to COMM 2019-GC44

11/12/2019 | 12:24pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to 17 classes of COMM 2019-GC44 (see ratings list below), a $1.0 billion CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 43 commercial mortgage loans secured by 55 properties. Inclusive of the loan specific certificates (the rake certificates), the transaction size is $1.2 billion.

The collateral properties are located throughout 28 MSAs, the largest three of which are New York (12.4%), Los Angeles (11.9%), and San Francisco (8.5%). The pool has exposure to all of the major property types, with three types representing more than 10.0% of the pool balance: retail (26.8%), office (25.9%), and multifamily (21.3%). The loans have principal balances ranging from $5.0 million to $75.0 million for the largest loan in the pool, Century Plaza Towers (7.3%), which is secured by a 2.4 million sf, Class-A, LEED Gold certified office complex located in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles, approximately 10 miles west of the city’s CBD. The five largest loans, which also include 180 Water (6.1%), The Shoppes at Blackstone Valley (5.4%), Weston Kentucky Portfolio (5.1%), and 225 Bush (4.9%), represent 28.8% of the initial pool balance, while the top 10 loans represent 48.0%.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction incorporated our multi-borrower rating process that begins with our analysts' evaluation of the underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance, which determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. On an aggregate basis, KNCF was 7.3% less than the issuer cash flow. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values that were, on an aggregate basis, 41.0% less than third party appraisal values. The pool has an in-trust KLTV of 96.9% and an all-in KLTV of 110.6%. The model deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and loss given default calculations to determine losses for each collateral loan that are then used to assign our credit ratings.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: COMM 2019-GC44

Class

Initial Class Balance

Expected KBRA Rating

Pooled Certificates: Principal and Interest

 

A-1

$23,338,000

AAA (sf)

A-2

$138,840,000

AAA (sf)

A-3

$55,469,000

AAA (sf)

A-SB

$29,564,000

AAA (sf)

A-4

$75,000,000 - $176,000,0001

AAA (sf)

A-5

$267,197,000 - $368,197,0001

AAA (sf)

A-M

$118,356,000

AAA (sf)

B

$40,685,000

AA- (sf)

C

$35,753,000

A- (sf)

D

$23,425,000

BBB+ (sf)

E

$18,493,000

BBB- (sf)

F

$18,493,000

BB- (sf)

G-RR²

$9,863,000

B-(sf)

H-RR²

$30,822,346

NR

Pooled Certificates: Interest-Only³

 

X-A

$808,764,000

AAA (sf)

X-B

$76,438,000

AAA (sf)

X-D

$41,918,000

BBB- (sf)

X-F

$18,493,000

BB- (sf)

Pooled Certificates: Retained Eligible Vertical Interest

 

RR Certificates

$25,800,000

NR

RR Interest

$12,200,000

NR

180W-VRR Interest

$6,375,000

NR

Loan Specific Certificates: Principal and Interest4

 

180W-A

$33,155,000

NR

180W-B

$35,530,000

NR

180W-C

$42,940,000

NR

180W-D

$9,500,000

NR

1The exact initial certificate balances will not be determined until final pricing; however, they are expected to fall within the above ranges. 2Represents an “eligible horizontal residual interest” in satisfaction of US Risk Retention rules. 3Notional balance. 4Loan-specific certificates are only entitled to amounts received with respect to the 180 Water Trust Subordinate Companion Loan.

For complete details on the analysis, please see our pre-sale report published at www.kbra.com. The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
