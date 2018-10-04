KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2018-D

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to five
classes of notes issued by CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2018-D (“CPSART
2018-D”), an auto loan ABS transaction.
CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2018-D (“CPSART 2018-D”) will issue five
classes of notes totaling $233.73 million that are collateralized by a
trust certificate backed by a pool of fixed rate retail automobile
contracts, made to subprime obligors and secured by new and used
automobiles, light trucks, vans and minivans.
The preliminary ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels of
55.15% for the Class A notes, 40.65% for the Class B notes, 27.65% for
the Class C notes, 16.30% for the Class D notes and 5.60% for the Class
E notes. Credit enhancement for the notes consists of the reserve
account, overcollateralization, excess interest on the receivables and
subordination (except for the Class E notes.)
This transaction represents the fourth term ABS securitization in 2018
and the 31st since 2010 for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.
(“CPS” or the “Company”). The Company issued its first securitization in
1994 and 79 transactions in total that were supported by aggregate
original collateral of approximately $12.9 billion. This is the fifth
securitization that KBRA has rated for CPS.
KBRA applied its Global Auto Loan ABS methodology as part of its
analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed
capital structure and CPS’s historical static pool data. KBRA also
conducted an operational assessment on the originator and servicer, as
well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction
documents. KBRA will review the operative agreements and legal opinions
for the transaction prior to closing.
