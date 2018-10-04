Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2018-D

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 10:28am EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2018-D (“CPSART 2018-D”), an auto loan ABS transaction.

CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2018-D (“CPSART 2018-D”) will issue five classes of notes totaling $233.73 million that are collateralized by a trust certificate backed by a pool of fixed rate retail automobile contracts, made to subprime obligors and secured by new and used automobiles, light trucks, vans and minivans.

The preliminary ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels of 55.15% for the Class A notes, 40.65% for the Class B notes, 27.65% for the Class C notes, 16.30% for the Class D notes and 5.60% for the Class E notes. Credit enhancement for the notes consists of the reserve account, overcollateralization, excess interest on the receivables and subordination (except for the Class E notes.)

This transaction represents the fourth term ABS securitization in 2018 and the 31st since 2010 for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (“CPS” or the “Company”). The Company issued its first securitization in 1994 and 79 transactions in total that were supported by aggregate original collateral of approximately $12.9 billion. This is the fifth securitization that KBRA has rated for CPS.

KBRA applied its Global Auto Loan ABS methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and CPS’s historical static pool data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment on the originator and servicer, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

 

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2018-D

           
Class       Preliminary Rating       Principal Balance
A       AAA (sf)       $112,333,000
B       AA (sf)       $35,525,000
C       A (sf)       $31,850,000
D       BBB (sf)       $27,807,000
E       BB (sf)       $26,215,000
 

Representations & Warranties Disclosure

All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required, pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure for this transaction can be found in the report available here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT
WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:48pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Enables Another Nobel Prize!
PU
04:48pTENNANT : Is Your Warehouse Ready for the Holiday Season?
PU
04:48pAUDIOBOOM : Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
04:48pHELIOS & MATHESON ANALYTICS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:48pDavis Jackson Joins Virgin Pulse as Chief Revenue Officer
GL
04:47pDORMAKABA : Modernfold, Inc. Announces Details of Dyersville, Iowa Factory Expansion
AQ
04:47pINVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - AGM Statement
PR
04:47pWuhan Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire MJ MedTech
GL
04:47pSPERO HEALTH : Opens New Madisonville, Ky. Treatment Center  to Fight Opioid Epidemic
BU
04:46pOil holds near four-year highs; Saudi, Russia agree to up supply
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : J&J, Arrowhead in gene-silencing drug deal worth up to $3.7 bln
4BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
5HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO. : HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repor..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.