KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CSMC 2019-AFC1 Trust (CSMC 2019-AFC1)

08/13/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of mortgage-backed notes from CSMC 2019-AFC1 Trust (CSMC 2019-AFC1), a $355.8 million non-prime RMBS transaction.

CSMC 2019-AFC1 Trust (CSMC 2019-AFC1) is sponsored by DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc. All of the loans in the transaction were purchased from a single originator, AmWest Funding Corp. (AmWest), and underwritten to their guidelines. The underlying pool, comprising 739 residential mortgages, is generally characterized by newly-originated, non-prime collateral with low original loan-to-value (LTV) ratios and alternative income documentation.

Borrowers in the CSMC 2019-AFC1 pool possess a non-zero WA original credit score of 741 and they exhibit substantial equity in each mortgaged property, with WA original loan-to-value (LTV) and combined LTV (CLTV) ratios of 67.2% and 67.3%, respectively. The mortgage loans, seasoned approximately four months, are predominantly hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) with initial fixed rate periods of seven years (83.5%). Fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) with 30-year (15.5%) and 15-year (1.0%) maturity terms make up the remaining 16.5% of the collateral. Approximately 5.5% of the loans have a seven-year interest-only period (5.5%). With respect to the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage (ATR/QM) rule, approximately 80.3% of the loans were categorized as non-qualified mortgages (Non-QM). The remaining loans (19.7%) were exempt from the ATR/QM rule, due to either predating the rule’s implementation or being originated for business purposes (i.e., investment properties). Approximately 11.0% of the loans were originated to a primary borrower that was a foreign national.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling, analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2019
